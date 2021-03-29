 Skip to main content
Goochland High School announces ticket changes for outdoor events
Due to the change in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72, Goochland High School will be able to accommodate 500 spectators for outdoor events after April 1.

Football, cheer, and band families will get the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the April 2 varsity football game. Goochland High School students will get the next opportunity.

Any available tickets will then be available to the general public starting on Thursday morning.

All ticket sales must be done through Ticket Spicket (www.ticketspicket.com).

There will be no cash sales or tickets available at the gate.

