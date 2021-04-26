Goochland High School's girls lacrosse team plays first ever game, scores 4 goals in debut

“For them to be able to get in here and get on the field and be able to keep up with the other girls…be able to communicate with one another – being able to put all of the pieces that they’ve learned in the past two weeks together into this game and watching that they were actually able to put it all together I think is the biggest strength of it all,” James said, “because we didn’t have enough girls to do a scrimmage yet, so they’ve only been doing drills and practices; this was their first experience, so for them to get out here and know where they’re supposed to go…it shows they put in the work, not just in practice, but outside of practice, too.”