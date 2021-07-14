Goochland Majors All-Stars earn runner-up honors in state tournament

In the Virginia Dixie Baseball Majors state tournament held at Goochland's picturesque Hidden Rock Park, Goochland battled hard across four games to earn runner-up honors to Charlotte County.

The Majors state tournament featured three teams total including Prince George. After Charlotte County narrowly edged past Goochland 2-0 in the opening game, Goochland and Charlotte County both defeated Prince George to advance to the championship series, which began on Monday. Goochland forced an if-necessary, winner-takes-all game on Tuesday and tied Charlotte County 2-2 early in the final game, but Charlotte County pulled away with 2 runs in the third inning and won the state championship 4-2.

Chase Hicks batted 2 for 2 with a double in Tuesday's game, Fitz McClure hit the early game-tying single, and McClure at third base and Logan Everett on a rifling throw from center field combined for an 8-5 play to get Goochland out of the third inning. Nafeese Summers also made a huge catch near the wall in center field in the fifth inning.