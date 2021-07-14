Goochland Majors All-Stars earn runner-up honors in state tournament

Goochland's Nafeese Summers throws a pitch in the Goochland Major All-Stars' state tournament final versus Charlotte County at Hidden Rock Park on July 13, 2021.
Goochland's Chase Hicks launches a double in the Goochland Major All-Stars' state tournament final versus Charlotte County at Hidden Rock Park on July 13, 2021.
Goochland's Logan Averett initiates an 8-5 play in the Goochland Major All-Stars' state tournament final versus Charlotte County at Hidden Rock Park on July 13, 2021.
Goochland's Majors All-Stars receive the Virginia Dixie Baseball state tournament runner-up trophy at Hidden Rock Park on July 13, 2021.
Goochland's players react during the Goochland Major All-Stars' state tournament final versus Charlotte County at Hidden Rock Park on July 13, 2021.
Goochland player Fitz McClure and coach Daniel Hicks react after a successful play in the Goochland Major All-Stars' state tournament final versus Charlotte County at Hidden Rock Park on July 13, 2021.
Goochland's Logan Hughes swings at an incoming pitch during the Goochland Major All-Stars' state tournament final versus Charlotte County at Hidden Rock Park on July 13, 2021.
Goochland's Cole Cooper initiates a 6-3 play in the Goochland Major All-Stars' state tournament final versus Charlotte County at Hidden Rock Park on July 13, 2021.
Staff Reports
In the Virginia Dixie Baseball Majors state tournament held at Goochland's picturesque Hidden Rock Park, Goochland battled hard across four games to earn runner-up honors to Charlotte County.
The Majors state tournament featured three teams total including Prince George. After Charlotte County narrowly edged past Goochland 2-0 in the opening game, Goochland and Charlotte County both defeated Prince George to advance to the championship series, which began on Monday. Goochland forced an if-necessary, winner-takes-all game on Tuesday and tied Charlotte County 2-2 early in the final game, but Charlotte County pulled away with 2 runs in the third inning and won the state championship 4-2.
Chase Hicks batted 2 for 2 with a double in Tuesday's game, Fitz McClure hit the early game-tying single, and McClure at third base and Logan Everett on a rifling throw from center field combined for an 8-5 play to get Goochland out of the third inning. Nafeese Summers also made a huge catch near the wall in center field in the fifth inning.
Goochland's 2021 Majors All-Stars players are Cole Cooper, Charlie Harrington, Chase Hicks, Nafeese Summers, Chase Adams, Kinyon Ross, Logan Everett, Dylan Hughes, Logan Hughes, Fitz McClure, Aiden Haskell and Jude Gilman. Coaches are Daniel Hicks, Lee Everett and Chris Hughes.