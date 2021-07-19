Goochland Manta Rays break meter pool records in team win over Tuckahoe Village West

Goochland’s Manta Rays won last Wednesday’s combined meet over Tuckahoe Village West (884.5-757.5) ahead of next week's Greater Richmond Aquatic League CHAMPS meet at Swim RVA.

“The coaches enjoyed observing the improvement in our swimmers” from June 10, 2021 to July 14, 2021, said Goochland Manta Rays coach Helen Brown. “It feels like we just got started, but then watching the races on (July 14) we were blessed to see results of hard work.”

Brown also praised not only Tuckahoe Village West, but also their previous opponent at Old Church.

“I cannot say enough positive comments about the last two teams we faced,” Brown said.

Goochland had previously not competed in a meter pool for a while, so there were many Goochland meter pool records broken at last Wednesday’s meet.

Callie Horst broke three records in the girls 13-14 age group with swims of 1:09.31 in the 100-meter backstroke, 1:10.81 in the 100 butterfly and 1:10.38 in the individual medley (IM).

Anneliese Rogerson broke three records in the girls 15-18 age group with swims of 41.19 in the 50-meter breaststroke, 1:14.18 in the 100 fly and 1:16.31 in the IM.