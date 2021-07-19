Goochland Manta Rays break meter pool records in team win over Tuckahoe Village West

Goochland’s Manta Rays won last Wednesday’s combined meet over Tuckahoe Village West (884.5-757.5) ahead of next week's Greater Richmond Aquatic League CHAMPS meet at Swim RVA.
“The coaches enjoyed observing the improvement in our swimmers” from June 10, 2021 to July 14, 2021, said Goochland Manta Rays coach Helen Brown. “It feels like we just got started, but then watching the races on (July 14) we were blessed to see results of hard work.”
Brown also praised not only Tuckahoe Village West, but also their previous opponent at Old Church.
“I cannot say enough positive comments about the last two teams we faced,” Brown said.
Goochland had previously not competed in a meter pool for a while, so there were many Goochland meter pool records broken at last Wednesday’s meet.
Callie Horst broke three records in the girls 13-14 age group with swims of 1:09.31 in the 100-meter backstroke, 1:10.81 in the 100 butterfly and 1:10.38 in the individual medley (IM).
Anneliese Rogerson broke three records in the girls 15-18 age group with swims of 41.19 in the 50-meter breaststroke, 1:14.18 in the 100 fly and 1:16.31 in the IM.
Ryan Johnson broke two records in the boys 11-12 age group with swims of 31.44 in the 50 freestyle and 1:20.38 in the 100 IM.
Andrea Rogerson set the new girls 11-12 record in the 100 IM (1:21.00), and Annika Rogerson set the new girls 13-14 record in the 50 free (30.50). Grace Kemmerly set the new girls 15-18 record in the 50 free (31.84).
The meet featured seven quadruple event winners representing Goochland: Cora Chapman (girls 7-8/8 and under), Wesley Cheatham (boys 7-8/8 and under), Alex Horst (boys 11-12), Ryan Johnson (boys 11-12), Grace Kemmerly (girls 15-18), Andrea Rogerson (girls 11-12) and Anneliese Rogerson (girls 15-18).
Triple event winners for Goochland were Lilly Beatty (girls 11-12), Jude Chapman (boys 11-12), Audrey Darden (girls 9-10), Caroline Darden (girls 8 and under), Callie Horst (girls 13-14), Hayden Russell (girls 13-14) and Simon Smith (boys 13-14).
Goochland’s double event winners were Bailey Brown (girls 7-8/ 8 and under), Nathaniel Carter (boys 9-10), Lucas Edwards (boys 15-18), Kaci Johnson (girls 13-14), Charlie Lawson (boys 7-8/8 and under), Kara Lentz (girls 6 and under), Eden Rollogas (girls 13-14), Benjamin Stevens (boys 13-14), Leyton Sutherland (boys 15-18) and Mady Winall (girls 9-10).
Single event winners for Goochland were Madison Bostic (girls 7-8), Afton Carter (girls 11-12), Isaac Chapman (boys 6 and under), Kendra Cheatham (girls 9-10), Joe Hardman (boys 15-18), Kane Houchins (boys 7-8), Lucas Le (boys 11-12), Malachi Montgomery (boys 13-14), Adam Seltzer (boys 13-14) and William Ways (boys 11-12).
Goochland won four mixed 100-meter medley relays in the following age groups: 8 and under (Caroline Darden, Wesley Cheatham, Cora Chapman and Charlie Lawson), 9-10 (Alex Horst, Jude Chapman, Andrea Rogerson and Ryan Johnson), 13-14 (Benjamin Stevens, Eden Rollogas, Hayden Russell and Kaci Johnson) and 15-18 (Grace Kemmerly, Lucas Edwards, Anneliese Rogerson and Leyton Sutherland).
The GRAL Champs meets will be held Monday, July 26 (12 and under) and Tuesday, July 27 (13 and up) at Swim RVA.