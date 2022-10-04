Goochland mourns loss of District 4 supervisor

Goochland residents continue to mourn the passing of Donald E. Sharpe, District 4 Supervisor, who died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2019, Mr. Sharpe became Vice-Chair in 2022. Prior to his service on the Board, he spent many years serving on the Recreation Advisory Commission, Goochland Leadership Enterprise Board and Friends of Goochland Parks, and was an active member of Goochland Rotary.
“It’s hard to put into words how much I and the other board members are going to miss Don Sharpe,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Neil Spoonhower. “Coming on the board the same time and serving as chair an vice chair this year, I really felt like we understood what each other was going through and had a unique bond. I came to know Don as a passionate, full-throttle guy who would fight passionately for what he believed in. I was immediately impressed with how he dove into his role serving not only the citizens of District 4, but all of Goochland County. It was because of that immediate full-throttle engagement and passion that even with his tragically shortened tenure he was able to make a significant contribution to our community. He served Goochland County extremely well.”
During his time as a board member, Sharpe was active in multiple projects including the continuity of government operations during the COVID pandemic, purchase of land for Sandy Hook Fire Station, and Broadband expansion. Sharpe also represented Goochland County on the Capital Region Workforce Partnership, and as a Commissioner to PlanRVA.
In appreciation for Sharpe’s service, County Administrator Vic Carpenter ordered the Goochland County flag to remain at half-staff in his honor at all county facilities through sunset on the day of final services.
Sharpe is survived by his wife, Carolyn, son Stephen, daughter-in-law Mary and his grandchildren.