Goochland mourns loss of District 4 supervisor

“It’s hard to put into words how much I and the other board members are going to miss Don Sharpe,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Neil Spoonhower. “Coming on the board the same time and serving as chair an vice chair this year, I really felt like we understood what each other was going through and had a unique bond. I came to know Don as a passionate, full-throttle guy who would fight passionately for what he believed in. I was immediately impressed with how he dove into his role serving not only the citizens of District 4, but all of Goochland County. It was because of that immediate full-throttle engagement and passion that even with his tragically shortened tenure he was able to make a significant contribution to our community. He served Goochland County extremely well.”