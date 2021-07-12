Goochland native Ryan Lachniet wins at Pamunkey Mini Series, CATT tournament

Goochland native Ryan Lachniet, 17, and his dad Philip won the Pamunkey Mini Series on the Chickahominy River on Sunday, July 11, with 17.25 pounds on a four-fish limit. Forty-five boats participated.

Earlier this year on Saturday, June 12, Ryan and his partner Marshall Johnson won the CATT tournament on the James River with a five-fish total of 21.89 pounds. Eighty-four boats participated in the CATT tournament.

Ryan and his partners have seven wins and 15 top-three finishes in the last four years at local and high school tournaments. Ryan plans on going to fish at Campbellsville University in Kentucky in the fall of 2022. He is sponsored by Green Top Sporting Goods.