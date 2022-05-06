Goochland native wins Bass Nation of Virginia Youth Tourney

Goochland native and bass fisherman Ryan Lachniet has once again left the water a winner.

On April 9, Lachniet won the top honor at the Bass Nation of Virginia Youth Tournament, pulling in 14.85 pounds and a big fish of 6.9 pounds on the Chickahominy River. Lachniet competed in a field of 53 boats during the tournament, and with his performance, added yet another victory to his prospering young fishing career.

Lachniet, who is finishing up his dual enrollment with Liberty University this spring and will graduate with an Associate’s Degree in business, has committed to attending Campbellsville University in Kentucky on a fishing scholarship this fall. He plans on majoring in the field of accounting.

Lachniet has been a top fisher in Virginia for some time, recently being named a Virginia finalist in the Bassmaster All-American team of 12, while also participating in the 2022 Bass Nation of Virginia High School Championship from April 30-May 1 on Kerr Lake.

“It’s been pretty awesome,” Lachniet told the Goochland Gazette last August. “It’s been a lot of work…I couldn’t even count the amount of days I’ve spent out there on the water, just trying to learn things. But it’s been worth it, 100 percent.”

Lachniet was also recently announced as one of 53 anglers to be named to the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team, being honored alongside Virginia anglers Shelby Rigney of Axton and Logan Buttolph of Doswell.

He also placed fourth in the Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship among 306 boats in a three-day tournament, and he won first place in the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Solo Tournament among 115 boats.

Lachniet has also won multiple team-based competitions. Working with his partner Marshall Johnson, Lachniet also won the CATT Tournament, and he won the Pamunkey Mini Series on the Chickahominy River with his dad Philip Lachniet.

He also won the Virginia High School North JSQ at Kerr Lake with his dad against 42 other boats.