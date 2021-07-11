Goochland publisher, Louisa author win gold for ‘The Hunting Horn’

The Hunting Horn, written by Grosvenor Merle-Smith, of Louisa, and published by Dementi Milestone Publishing, of Manakin Sabot, was awarded a gold medal as the outstanding non-fiction book in the Mid-Atlantic Region. This year’s contest drew over 4,500 entries from 46 U. S. states, Canada, Europe and Australia. The award is designated as an IPPY and is presented by the Independent Publishers’ Association.

Grosvenor Merle-Smith, the author, who is an ex-MFH and huntsman of numerous packs created an extensive resource book on the History of the English Hunting Horn used primarily for fox hunting from the 18th century to the present day. Exquisite photographs, interesting period graphics and historical descriptions of the huntsmen that used them from America’s first President, George Washington to Parson Jack Russell.