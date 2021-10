Goochland residents take top prizes at State Fair

Doswell – Local artisans, bakers, beekeepers, canners, crafters, farmers and gardeners were among Virginians who submitted thousands of entries for judging at the 2021 State Fair of Virginia.

The fair was held Sept. 24 through Oct. 3 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair organizers said enthusiasm for the event’s various competitions was high this year.

Full competition results and 2021 guidelines for entries are available on the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Guidelines for entries in 2022 will be available on the site next summer.

The following is a list of ribbon-winning entries from Goochland County that were available at press time. Youth and open livestock competition results were still being compiled and will be available on the fair website later this month.