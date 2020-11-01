Goochland rest area worker enjoys lending an ear to those passing through the county

For the most part, the people Gregory Tyler meets while working the night shift at the Goochland Safety Rest Area are just passing through the county on their way somewhere else.

Regardless of what has set them in motion, however, those who meet Tyler are often glad they stopped.

For the past three years, Tyler, a Powhatan resident with close family ties to Goochland, has been working to make sure that visitors to the rest stop on Interstate 64 get more than just a quick snack or a bathroom break.

While his official duties primarily center on keeping the grounds pristine, his actual role is a little harder to describe.

Tyler says many of the people he comes in contact with are in need of support of some kind or another. Some are not sure where they are in the literal sense—Tyler often has to explain that Oilville is a part of Goochland and not its own separate county—but others are lost in different sort of way.

Tyler has had people cry in his arms, sharing stories of jobs lost or relationships gone sour. They may be hauling all of their possessions, or they may have just left everything behind.

Whatever the issue, Tyler says, he considers it both a duty and a blessing to be able to listen.