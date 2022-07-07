Goochland’s Price named Second Team All-State

Goochland graduate Jasmine Price — the varsity softball team’s go-to option on the mound — is getting recognition for her stellar senior season.

After leading the charge for Goochland’s defense on the way to an 11-10 record and a win in the regional tournament, Price was honored on June 22 by being listed as a Class 3 Second Team All-State player, being the lone Bulldog featured on either team.

Listed as a designated player, Price was one of 21 seniors to be named to an All-State Team.

“My entire career with Goochland softball has been incredible,” Price said. “Through my four years on varsity I have been nominated a couple times but I never made the teams.”

Price was also one of three Goochland players to be named to the 3B All-Region squad, being joined by fellow graduate outfielder Abrielle White on the first team while first baseman Karsyn Martin was named to the second team. Price was also named to the All-District squad.

“To not only make All-District and All-Region, but All-State for my senior year just blew my mind,” Price said. “It really shows me that all the hard work I’ve put in for the last 11 years has paid off.”

One of three seniors on the team, Price was both a respected team leader and a key contributor on the field for the Bulldogs, helping them navigate their way through their debut season in the Jefferson District.

“Jasmine was the kind of player all coaches would love to have,” head coach Weyland Colwell said. “She was always willing to do whatever it took to help the team and her teammates.”

Colwell also says that Price’s team-first demeanor was a unique part of what made her such an impactful player on the field.

“I know she is excited to win this, but I’m sure she would have rather the team have advanced further,” Colwell said. “She will be missed next year.”

Some of Price’s top moments in her senior year include her shared shutout performance alongside teammate Chelsey Farthing against Caroline on March 15, her three-hit, four-run outing versus Charlottesville on May 5 and her game-winning run in Goochland’s regional tournament victory over Warren County on May 26.