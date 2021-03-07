Goochland School Board seeking applicants for vacant District 2 seat

The Goochland County School Board is currently seeking qualified voters of Election District 2 who may be interested in filling the vacancy left after the death of school board member William Quarles, Jr. on Feb. 3, 2021

The appointed individual will serve from the date he or she is sworn into office until the voters of District 2 elect a qualified person in the special election of the November 2, 2021 General Election. Following this election, the term of office for the current District 2 vacancy will end December 31, 2023.

Applicants must complete an application and submit a Statement of Interest (not to exceed 300 words) and resume to Diane Bennett, Board Clerk, Goochland County School Board, 2938 River Road West, Building I, P.O. Box 169, Goochland, VA 23063-0169. The materials must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The School Board will hold a public hearing on March 8, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Goochland Administration Building, Room 250, 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, VA 23063, to receive interested candidate statements and citizen comments regarding the appointment.