Goochland softball routs Charlottesville

It was an eventful week for Goochland’s softball team, who had their biggest win of the week and stood strong against one of the top teams in the Jefferson District.

On Tuesday, April 12, the Bulldogs hosted the Charlottesville Black Knights and completely took over the game from the first pitch.

The 16-0 win was the largest scoring difference of the season for the Bulldogs, who won their third game of the season.

Two days later on April 14, the Bulldogs traveled to Monticello High School for a matchup with the 7-2 Mustangs, who boast the second best record in the district.

The Bulldogs kept the game close with tremendous defense that spanned across all seven innings, though the Mustangs were able to pull away with a 2-1 victory.

Kicking off their matchup with the Black Knights of Charlottesville, senior Abrielle White started the scoring early with a double in the first inning that saw her slide into second, steal third and round the bases for an early run.

Then, senior Karsyn Martin scored a run after getting an RBI on a hit of her own and later crossing home plate thanks to a hit by senior Jasmine Price.

The first inning runs didn’t stop there, with junior Madison Duke advancing from third base after junior Laura Lee Baldwin smashed a ball down centerfield for a triple. When all the dust was settled and the Black Knights finally earned their third out, it was already a 5-0 Bulldogs advantage.

After Price threw out all three hitters at the top of the second inning, the Bulldogs offense continued its dominant stretch of hitting, scoring five more runs to add to their total.

Junior Jayden Staton started things off with a terrific in-park home run that shot down centerfield, leaving the defense struggling to get the ball back near the bases. By the time they did, Staton was already rounding third to make it 6-0.

Price then decided to bounce off her teammate’s incredible play with a two-run home run of her own to make it 8-0. By the end of the second, the Bulldogs built up a 10-0 lead.

The team never looked back from there, building up an impressive 16-run lead to end the game early with the mercy rule.

In their game against the Mustangs, sophomore Chelsey Farthing was on the mound for the entirety of the game, and delivered a fantastic performance in her six innings pitched.

Allowing just eight hits and two runs, Farthing kept the game close with the help of her outfield by limiting mistakes and avoiding any major hits into the outfield. As a batter, she also recorded a hit.

The Mustangs opened with a run in the first inning off a single, but were held scoreless all the way until the seventh inning when they earned the game-winning run.

The lone run for the Bulldogs came at the top of the fourth, when a sacrifice bunt by junior Brookelyn Green scored in Martin to tie up the game.

The defense-heavy game ultimately went in Monticello’s favor, but this past week of softball proved to everyone in the district that the Bulldogs are a team that can battle in any type of game, whether that be a high-scoring offensive affair or a close defense-first finish.

The Bulldogs will be back on the field to continue their strong season with a matchup on Thursday, April 21 when they travel to Orange County to play the 7-0 Hornets.