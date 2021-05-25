Goochland softball runs past Bluestone 10-2 on Senior Night

GOOCHLAND -- After briefly trailing 1-0 in the opening half-inning, Goochland softball unleashed 6 runs one frame later and set sail for a 10-2 victory over visiting Bluestone on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs racked up 11 hits in the win on their Senior Night. Senior Megan Harlow led the way, batting 3 for 4. She added 2 RBI.

Chelsey Farthing led the team in RBI with 3 and added a run scored and a double. Jayden Staton batted 2 for 3 with 3 runs and an RBI. Senior Samantha Proffitt batted 2 for 3 with 2 runs, a double and an RBI.

Senior Madison Dyer scored 2 runs and had a hit, and Maya Jandzinski hit an RBI triple.

Jasmine Price earned the complete-game win in the pitcher's circle and held Bluestone to 2 runs (1 earned), two hits and four walks in seven innings pitched. Price also struck out four batters.

Goochland tied the game in the bottom of the first inning when Farthing grounded out to the second baseman to bring home Staton. Back-to-back singles from Harlow and Dyer in the second inning loaded the bases against one out, and Staton pushed Dyer across home plate on a single to the shortstop.