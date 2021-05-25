Goochland softball runs past Bluestone 10-2 on Senior Night

GOOCHLAND -- After briefly trailing 1-0 in the opening half-inning, Goochland softball unleashed 6 runs one frame later and set sail for a 10-2 victory over visiting Bluestone on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs racked up 11 hits in the win on their Senior Night. Senior Megan Harlow led the way, batting 3 for 4. She added 2 RBI.
Chelsey Farthing led the team in RBI with 3 and added a run scored and a double. Jayden Staton batted 2 for 3 with 3 runs and an RBI. Senior Samantha Proffitt batted 2 for 3 with 2 runs, a double and an RBI.
Senior Madison Dyer scored 2 runs and had a hit, and Maya Jandzinski hit an RBI triple.
Jasmine Price earned the complete-game win in the pitcher's circle and held Bluestone to 2 runs (1 earned), two hits and four walks in seven innings pitched. Price also struck out four batters.
Goochland tied the game in the bottom of the first inning when Farthing grounded out to the second baseman to bring home Staton. Back-to-back singles from Harlow and Dyer in the second inning loaded the bases against one out, and Staton pushed Dyer across home plate on a single to the shortstop.
Proffitt brought home senior Ryane Barlow for the insurance run, Farthing launched a line-drive doubled into left field to score both Staton and Karsyn Martin, and Harlow singled for the second time in the inning to plate both Proffitt and Farthing.
Goochland's Senior Night game honored the contributions and efforts of Barlow, Dyer, Harlow, Proffitt and Keeley Shoemaker, who scored on her own game-tying triple and the opponents' throw to help her Bulldogs walk-off 10-9 over Nottoway the week prior.
Goochland, who improved to 4-3 with the win, will next host Buckingham County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.