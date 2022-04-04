Goochland supervisors adopt revised electoral district map

After several months of intensive work on the part of the county’s redistricting team, Goochland’s newly revised local voting districts have now been finalized.

County supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the new electoral map on March 15, bringing a close to a process that officially kicked off last December.

As county attorney Tara McGee explained to board members during her initial presentation, the changes to local election districts and polling places was based on 2020 Census data and required by Article VII, Section 5 of the Virginia Constitution. In keeping with state law, localities must undergo a redistricting process every 10 years, coinciding with the decennial U.S. Census.

Requirements for the new districts included that they would be substantially equal in population, be contiguous and compact, not use race as a predominate factor, have clearly observable boundaries, and consider state election districts in their creation.

In addition, county supervisors asked that the new lines be configured to move the fewest number of voters; avoid voter disruption; retain the basic shape of previous districts; and keep residents who lived in the same subdivision together in the same district.

What supervisors didn’t do, McGee explained, was ask that lines be drawn to prevent themselves from being placed in the same district.

On Dec. 17, 2021, the county posted a proposed redistricting map on its website. Public comment on the map was accepted through Feb. 1 of this year.

In addition to a website dedicated to the process, seven community meetings were held as part of the community outreach effort. Each included a presentation of the map and supporting data and an opportunity for citizen comment.

Although requests for three separate revisions to the proposed redistricting map were presented to the board of supervisors at a public meeting held Feb. 22, supervisors voted not to make any revisions to the proposed map.

As part of the redistricting process, the county’s electoral board and general registrar recommended changing the polling place for Precinct 202 (Three Square) from the Fellowship Hall of Smyrna Church, located at 1470 Rock Castle Road (State Route 600) to the Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 4481 Three Square Road (State Route 625).

According to McGee, the changes were needed because the new plan nearly tripled the number of registered voters in the precinct, from 657 to 1857. Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, which has a larger parish hall, more parking and a paved parking area, was seen as a more appropriate polling location.

Any residents seeking to find out if their district has changed are encouraged to visit the redistricting page at www.goochlandva.us and search via their address.