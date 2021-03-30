Goochland sweeps James River District cross country championships on Senior Day

Goochland's cross country teams made sure their final stand of the season at home was a dominant one, as they swept the James River District races to become district champions on their own course at Goochland High School, and they did so while honoring the seniors who helped get them there.

Tuesday's championships also featured teams from the high schools of Amelia, Cumberland, Nottoway, and Randolph-Henry. Goochland swept the top seven positions in the girls race, and also had all seven runners place in the top 11 of the boys event. The top 15 in each race were recognized as All-District runners.

Senior Grace Juran won the individual James River District girls cross country championship with a time of 23 minutes. Freshman Megan Reid was second in 23:47, and senior Elizabeth Owens took third in 24:19. Finishing fourth through seventh for Goochland were Anna Gagnon (24:38), Anneliese Rogerson (25:11), Maggie Goodman (26:01), and senior Caroline Black (26:07).

Senior Jack Hoffler won the individual James River District boys cross country championship with a time of 19:14. Freshman Luke Farkas was second in 19:37, and sophomore Drew Meiller took third in 19:49.