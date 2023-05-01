The Goochland tennis team had one of its most complete performances of the season last week, when it won all nine games against Louisa County to snap a five-game losing streak and move its record to 3-5.

Goochland’s last win came on March 21 when it beat Fluvanna County in a 9-0 final, and after a month of tough matchups, the team finally came away victorious.

Leading the way was senior Evan Bernstine, who has been as consistent as always in his final year with the Bulldogs. With a chance to three-peat as a Class 3 state champion, Bernstine has looked locked in and ready for whatever an opponent might throw his way.

Against Louisa’s Nick Riley, Bernstine didn’t take long in winning all eight games in a pro set, dominating the pace of the game, winning most points in longer rallies and even pulling out a difficult tweener shot in one instance as he chased after a lob into the corner.

No. 2 Alex Peskin also came away with an impressive win, taking on Michele Fillanino. The 8-3 saw Fillianino giving him some tough shots to handle, but Peskin did well in maintaining composure throughout the match.

Sophomore Owen Walton continued his impressive season with an 8-0 victory over Caleb Saul. Walton, a newcomer to the team that has youth tournament experience, is already looking like a player primed for the spotlight as he has risen up to third on the starting lineup.

With No. 4 Ryan Bowers temporarily out due to injury, senior Charlie Alston stepped into the spot and delivered another strong outing for the Bulldogs. Alston sacrificed one game against Daylan Williams, but took care of business in the other eight as he kept the winning ways going for the Bulldogs.

After junior Elijah Isom won over Bashian Zarra with an 8-4 set and No. 6 Trevor Brown won 8-0 over Jacob Capozella, the Bulldogs went into doubles with a 6-0 lead to lock up the victory.

In doubles, Bernstine and Peskin’s rapport on the court looked evident in an 8-0 over Riley and Fillanino, while the No. 2 duo of Walton and Alston took care of their own business for the second time in the day with an 8-1 win over Saul and Zerra. Rounding out the day was Goochland’s fifth 8-0 win in the third doubles match, which featured Isom and Brown defeating Zarra and Capozella.