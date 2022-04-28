Goochland track and field steps up in busy week

Competing in two meets in three days, the Goochland track and field team showed out on both occasions with several great performances.

In the first meet hosted by Lousia County on Wednesday, April 20, the Bulldog boys finished in second place out of seven schools, while the girls finished in third to round out a stellar day.

Then on Saturday, the Bulldogs traveled to Fork Union to compete in the heavily anticipated Gus Lacy Track Classic, where the girls finished 10th out of 19 competing schools and the boys finished 13th out of 21.

It was a tremendous week on the track, especially for sophomore Jade Taylor, who won first place in two hurdles events while also setting a new Goochland record in the 300-meter hurdles.

After placing third on Wednesday in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.20 seconds, Taylor stepped up in her next appearance with a blazing 48.15-second pace that not only won Goochland the competition, but broke a record that’s been untouched since 2004 when Carlotta Jackson set it at 49.65 seconds.

Taylor wasn’t just content with that historical time though; she also placed second in the 200-meter dash and first in the 100-meter hurdles at Louisa before placing fourth at Fork Union in the 100 hurdles. In the 200, she finished the race in 27.84 seconds.

Her 16.16-second 100-meter hurdle time that gave her fourth place was even faster than her 16.40-second first place effort, a fantastic feat for a runner that’s quickly becoming a star in the making.

Taylor wasn’t the only winner on Wednesday for the girls, fellow sophomore Leilani Burgess took home first with her 200-meter dash result of 27.70 seconds and in the 400-meter dash at 1:06.34.

At the Gus Lacy Track Classic, she also turned in a third place high jump result of 4 feet, 9 inches, showcasing her versatility to the traveling Goochland fans in attendance.

On the boys side, senior Omarion Quarles had a great week as well, highlighted by a photo finish victory against Central’s NyJae Carter in the 100-meter dash at Louisa. Quarles won by just 0.03 seconds in a nail-biting finish that saw him cross the finish line at 11.96 seconds.

He followed that performance up with a fantastic run in the 200 dash as well, winning that in 23.94 seconds. His teammate Jack Alston was close behind in second with a 24.48-second finish.

Later on at Louisa, junior Wyatt Davis and freshman Owen Walton turned in solid second and third place results in the 400-meter dash among 29 runners, with a time of 55.65 seconds for Davis and 57.05 for Walton.

In the 800-meter, junior David Johnson and eighth-grade standout Maverick Busher also finished second and third, with Johnson finishing at 2:23.04 and Busher at 2:30.52.

It was also a great week for senior Alexander Rosenbaum, who won the shot put and discus competitions at Louisa and placed in the top-10 in both at Fork Union.

In his first place shot put performance, Rosenbaum bested 23 competitors with a 39-foot, 5.50-inch distance, while his discus throw of 127-03 shattered any chance for his opponents to win, with the next best result coming in at 98-04.

Rosenbaum improved on both of those results later in the week, though his 128-04 discus throw placed him in fourth and his 40-09.00 shot put distance was good for sixth place in a stacked competition.

The Bulldogs will compete again on May 6, when they travel to the Caroline Invitational held in Milford, Virginia.