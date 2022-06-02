Goochland track has six athletes heading to states

Leaving the VHSL 3B Regional Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the Goochland Bulldogs made quite the impression among the 12 schools competing at Caroline High School.

With the girls placing fourth and the boys placing eighth on May 26, six Bulldogs punched their tickets to the state championships by winning region titles, led by an impressive athletic display from sophomore Jade Taylor, who claimed two region titles in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

Taylor’s season lived to see another tournament after she stepped up in miraculous fashion at Caroline, pulling ahead in the 100 hurdles with more than a second to spare ahead of second-place finisher Lauren McCluskey from Maggie Walker for a time of 16.08 seconds. While one first place event would’ve been deemed a successful day, Taylor wasn’t done just yet, also taking the top spot in the 300 hurdles with a result of 49.50 seconds, again getting just enough space of separation as she closed out the race against Maggie Walker freshman Anna Widmer.

Another track star heading to states is sophomore Leilani Burgess, who impressed in the 400-meter dash against a pack of 16 sprinters, as she turned in a time of 1:02.18. Burgess also finished in third in the 200-meter dash with a 27.72-second result.

Burgess and Taylor also contributed to the 4x100 relay team’s first place win, joining Katie Futrell and Amore Jackson in a competition that saw the four runners finish in 52.18 seconds, just in front of Maggie Walker yet again at 52.72 seconds.

Senior Alexander Rosenbaum, already a states-qualified athlete after a stellar wrestling season, also left with a win, taking first place in the discus with a flat-out incredible top throw of 138 feet that was truly unmatched. The next best throw was measured in at 129-04.00.

In the pole vault event, junior Tyler Black continued to establish himself as the state’s top vaulter, winning another regional title with a vault of 13 feet, 3 inches. In last year’s title winning performance, he vaulted to a 13-6 result in the regional championship.