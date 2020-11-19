Goochland United Soccer Association enjoys strong showings in 2020 fall season

U14 team returnsIt’s been quite a few years since GUSA last fielded a team in an age division higher than U12. But the program was able to do just that in a season that was able to take place this fall after the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic knocked out Virginia sports in the spring, and the U14 coed team excelled. The unit features a mix of fifth, sixth, seventh and a few eighth graders who ranged from 10 to 13 years old, making it the youngest team in the league.That didn’t stop the group from pulling off a winning season of 6 wins and 3 losses, with one of those losses coming to a U15 team.“I’ve been very proud of how the team has come together,” said GUSA coach Brian Boyle, who added that over half of the players have not played together previously. “I’m not sure if it was their Goochland pride or their desire for some normalcy in this pandemic,” Boyle said, “but I haven’t been able to satisfy the team’s drive to compete. If it was up to them, every week would be a doubleheader.”One memorable moment for Boyle and the team was when one of their opponents gathered select “Elite” players from other teams to give them a more competitive edge against Goochland. “When our players recognized the ‘Elite’ players from other teams they previously played, it ignited a fire within the team,” Boyle said. “Nothing was going to distract them from victory.”Another moment that made Boyle very proud was when they played a team that he said was far outmatched, and in the second half of that game, five of Goochland’s players “displayed great sportsmanship” and joined their opponent’s team so that they could level out the teams. “Even though it stung a bit to score goals on their own team, it was a much better experience,” Boyle said, “and it made for a great day for all involved.” Upcoming tourneySeveral of GUSA’s teams will compete in this weekend’s Richmond Kickers Mega Blast Recreational Tournament. On Saturday in the Coed U12 Revolution bracket, GUSA Dynamite will play the Richmond Kickers Warriors at 11:30 a.m. and the Kickers Thunder at 5:20 p.m. Dynamite will also play Colonial Heights CHSA Thunder on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. In the U12 Fire bracket, the GUSA Falcons play PWSI Courage (9:20 a.m.) and Kernersville KSA (2:40 p.m.) on Saturday, as well as the Richmond Strikers Cavaliers (8:30 a.m.) and the Richmond Kickers RK Rec Bryan Park U12 team (11:10 a.m.) on Sunday. All U12 games are at Ukrop Park.In the U14 bracket, GUSA Pride will play two different Lake Gaston Soccer Lakehawks teams on Saturday (10 a.m.) at Hensley Park and Sunday (1 p.m.) at Ukrop Park. The Pride will also play an FC Richmond team on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Hensley Park.