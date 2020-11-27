Goochland United Soccer Association's U12 Dynamite wins Mega Blast Revolution championship

RICHMOND – Goochland United Soccer Association’s U12 Dynamite team capped its dominant 2020 fall season with an unbeaten run through the Richmond Kickers Mega Blast Tournament to win the U12 Revolution championship.

A lot of the team’s players, coached by Michael Wallmeyer and Jason Funkhouser, had been together since U8 and have carried that chemistry into the higher age divisions.

“Getting them all to play and get out there has been great, seeing them grow and develop as players,” Wallmeyer said.

The young team, featuring mostly 10-year-olds with three 11-year-olds and two players aged 8 and 6, respectively, won all but one of its games this fall, with its one non-win ending in a tie.

After winning all four of its games to earn the U12 Capital Fall Classic Tournament championship in early November, the Dynamite started the Mega Blast U12 Revolution tournament in strong fashion, beating two different Richmond Kickers teams, 6-1 and 3-0.

Those wins set up a winner-takes-all game on Sunday, with the Dynamite’s opponent, Colonial Heights CHSA Thunder, also winning both of its games on Saturday.