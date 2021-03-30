Goochland volleyball defeats Cumberland in straight sets on Senior Day

Compared to the first time the Bulldogs played Cumberland this season, Jacobsen said they were more consistent this time around in the first and third set, and she was impressed by how the Bulldogs were able to pull out the victory in the second set, in which Goochland was trying some different things. Cumberland was on set point with a 24-23 lead, but the Bulldogs tied it 24-24 to force extra points in the set when the Dukes couldn’t return Harlow’s dink.

From there, junior Libero Blair Bussells had two huge first touches on Cumberland’s attacks – a diving receive that sent the ball right back to the Dukes, and a quick touch on the next receive that skied the ball upwards – and Michaels smashed a laser to Cumberland’s court on Nicole Brown’s set for a 26-25 lead.

Sophomore Laura Lee Baldwin wrapped up set point for Goochland with a rocketing hit that slammed into the receiving Cumberland player’s hands and ricocheted out of bounds.

“It says a lot about our tenacity,” Jacobsen said of the Bulldogs’ clutch performance.