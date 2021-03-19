Goochland volleyball defeats Nottoway in straight sets

Nova Wonderling, Layla Ford, senior Taylor Michaels and sophomore setter Nicole Brown contributed to the booming attacks that Goochland slammed to Nottoway’s court throughout Friday’s match. Wonderling, who was firing lasers with her swing, led the team with 7 kills, while Ford had 5 and Michaels had 3.

Michaels also broke an 11-all tie in the first set with a kill, and from there, she served for 10 consecutive points to help Goochland rocket away from the visitors to win the set in dominant fashion.

“It’s a very mental game, so you have to be in a good mental state and know that: you’ve done this a million times...just because the score’s weird, or you’re in a weird situation, doesn’t mean that you have to give up,” Michaels said. “You just keep pushing.”

Michaels led the team with 7 aces.

Goochland setter Marina Stratiou also served for a long stretch of points in the second set, and she showed her versatility with 6 assists and 4 digs alongside fellow setter Nicole Brown, who in addition to going after blocks and kills totaled 5 assists on the evening.

Goochland secured the victory in the second set when Layla Ford arched a serve over the defenders who were expecting it go out-of-bounds and saw it land inside the backline for the ace and set point.