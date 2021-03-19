Goochland volleyball defeats Nottoway in straight sets

GOOCHLAND -- After delivering a fiery, hard-fought performance in Tuesday’s setback to Powhatan, Goochland’s varsity volleyball team capped the week with an another incendiary showcase on Friday.
This time, however, the Bulldogs emerged victorious, and they did so in front of the home fans as they defeated visiting Nottoway in straight sets (25-12, 25-17, 25-23) and rallied to win the final set on a come-from-behind 5-0 run.
“It’s always great - it’s nice to have fans that are supportive and it’s nice to have...a little more semblance of normalcy,” said Goochland head coach Rachel Jacobsen. “It’s nice to have a home game and a home win.”
“It means a lot, especially senior year,” Goochland senior Taylor Michaels said of winning in front of the fans at home. “It’s been a crazy year - like it’s hard to know what to expect anymore - so to be able to have our friends and family here, it means a lot.”
Although the Bulldogs were without two key contributors on Friday - Nina Smith and Audrey Dolan - they showcased their depth and had several players, among them Ella Walton, Laura Lee Baldwin, and Jasmine Price, contribute to the rotation.
Libero Blair Bussells once again honed in on serves and hard-hit attacks with her quickness and received several shots on low and diving dig attempts. She racked up 24 digs on Friday.
Nova Wonderling, Layla Ford, senior Taylor Michaels and sophomore setter Nicole Brown contributed to the booming attacks that Goochland slammed to Nottoway’s court throughout Friday’s match. Wonderling, who was firing lasers with her swing, led the team with 7 kills, while Ford had 5 and Michaels had 3.
Michaels also broke an 11-all tie in the first set with a kill, and from there, she served for 10 consecutive points to help Goochland rocket away from the visitors to win the set in dominant fashion.
“It’s a very mental game, so you have to be in a good mental state and know that: you’ve done this a million times...just because the score’s weird, or you’re in a weird situation, doesn’t mean that you have to give up,” Michaels said. “You just keep pushing.”
Michaels led the team with 7 aces.
Goochland setter Marina Stratiou also served for a long stretch of points in the second set, and she showed her versatility with 6 assists and 4 digs alongside fellow setter Nicole Brown, who in addition to going after blocks and kills totaled 5 assists on the evening.
Goochland secured the victory in the second set when Layla Ford arched a serve over the defenders who were expecting it go out-of-bounds and saw it land inside the backline for the ace and set point.
Nottoway led Goochland 6-0 in the third set and was two points away from forcing a fourth with a 23-20 lead. But after the visitors served out, Nova Wonderling went back to serve for Goochland.
And with her hammering swing, she did not miss.
With no timeouts, no substitutes and no options, the junior rocked the jump serve in the final stretch as she served up four straight points and catapulted Goochland past Nottoway for the 25-23 set win, with the opposing team unable to return any of her four serves. She ended the night with 6 aces.
“It’s mental toughness,” Jacobsen said of Wonderling. “She’s a hard worker. She’s focused. She’s ready to play at all times, and that’s something I really appreciate about her.”
Jacobsen feels that the team, which improved to 5-1 after Friday’s win, is progressing well.
“Especially being able to play a whole game down two starters, it’s a really great place to be at, especially moving towards the end of the season,” Jacobsen said.
“I think we’re doing a lot better than we thought we might have done, because we did lose six or seven seniors (from last year to) this year,” Michaels said, “so this year was going to be a building year, but we’ve pulled together, and I think we’ve all been connecting really well, and that’s helped a lot with our playing.”
With four games remaining, Goochland will next host Central Lunenburg on Thursday at 7 p.m.