Goochland volleyball holds off Louisa County in four sets

Goochland volleyball had an eventful week of play as it approaches the final games of the regular season. Taking on Louisa County at home on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Goochland (6-6) won its sixth game of the season with a four-set victory over the Lions before falling in a five-set thriller on Western Albemarle’s home court two days later on Oct. 6.

It was Goochland’s first of three regular season meetings against Louisa County, who the team topped with sets of 25-19, 25-15, 15-25 and 25-23. The matchup versus Western Albemarle was Goochland’s second meeting against the Jefferson opponent, who won the first matchup in a three-set road victory over the Bulldogs. This time though, the Bulldogs put up a great fight, nearly toppling a Warriors team that’s ranked second in the district with a 15-5 overall record by winning the second and third sets to take a 2-1 lead before the Warriors stormed back and won the fourth and fifth sets.

Against Louisa, Goochland controlled the opening set despite some self-inflicted errors and a handful of serves hit out of bounds making it a closer score. Sophomore opposite hitter Avery Jastremski had a monster showing to start the game, including a powerful kill to make it a 7-3 Bulldogs lead early. Senior Layla Ford scored the winning point on an ace to lead the Bulldogs into an even better second set.

In the second set, senior Nina Smith led the way with five of her 12 kills for the game and scored three of the first five points for her team to force a Louisa timeout.

The Lions had a run to close on the Bulldogs lead at 11-9, but the Bulldogs ran away with it from there thanks to strong defensive play at the net from Ford and Jastremski, who double blocked for a point to make it a 23-14 lead. Ford again scored the winner after spiking one down on an assist from junior Adele Wheatley.

The Lions had their best set in the third, which they took control of early while the Bulldogs looked a little out of rhythm. Down 14-8, the Bulldogs went on a run to draw the deficit down to one at 15-14, but the Lions gained separation to finish the job and extend the game to one more set.

That’s where the Bulldogs took control and finished the job in an intense finish. It was a particularly great set for senior Nicole Brown, who was the primary playmaker with six of her 19 assists in the fourth set alone.

Her connection with Smith led to two notably impressive kills early to help the Bulldogs jump out to a quick 9-5 lead.

The lead grew to 15-10, and after a timeout, a 3-0 run pushed that lead to 18-10, though Louisa County was able to score the next four points after that.

At 18-14, the two teams saw what was no doubt the most exciting point scored of the evening with a rally that was nearly 90 seconds long with multiple highlight digs on the Lions’ end and some relentless shots from multiple Bulldogs that threatened to score. In the end, it was Jastremski who finished the job, but both teams earned a standing ovation for their efforts on the play.

Goochland head coach Rachel Jacobsen says the team prepares for lengthy rallies with a lot of free ball plays, which have no serve to start and take away time between plays, allowing for a fast-paced practice which builds up stamina.

“The girls on the court did a great job staying focused until the whistle, that’s what plays like that come down to usually: focus and stamina,” Jacobsen said.

Despite the Lions making them earn everything, the Bulldogs ultimately won with a final point from Ford, who again finished a set with a crafty tip play over the net to give the Bulldogs a much-needed victory against a quality opponent.

Goochland plays again on Thursday, Oct. 13 in a road matchup against Charlottesville at 6:30 p.m. Goochland defeated Charlottesville earlier in the season in three sets at home on Sept. 20.