Goochland volleyball opens new season with 4 straight 3-0 wins

CUMBERLAND -- Featuring several experienced returners and strong contributions from their talented newcomers in the rotation, Goochland volleyball is following up a 22-1 season and a state semifinals appearance in 2019 with a dominant opening stretch, winning its first four matches of the 2020-21 campaign in straight sets.

But ultimately, for the Bulldogs - whose fall season was delayed to this spring because of the current pandemic - they're just really excited to be able to play.

"At the end of the day - I tell them all the time before our game: Let's just get out there and have fun. That's the point. That's why we're all here," Goochland head coach Rachel Jacobsen said Thursday. "We're just glad to be out here. That's, at the end of the day, what matters."

While the Bulldogs lost several talented Class of 2020 leaders, they have brought back a battle-tested core of key contributors from that state semifinalist season, including seniors Taylor Michaels and Megan Harlow, juniors Blair Bussells and Nova Wonderling and sophomores Nicole Brown and Nina Smith. The Bulldogs also brought up a few players to practice with the team at the end of their 2019 campaign.

"They know each other pretty well. They've been working well together," Jacobsen said. "They're looking pretty good. I'm excited about it."