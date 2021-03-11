Goochland volleyball opens new season with 4 straight 3-0 wins

CUMBERLAND -- Featuring several experienced returners and strong contributions from their talented newcomers in the rotation, Goochland volleyball is following up a 22-1 season and a state semifinals appearance in 2019 with a dominant opening stretch, winning its first four matches of the 2020-21 campaign in straight sets.
But ultimately, for the Bulldogs - whose fall season was delayed to this spring because of the current pandemic - they're just really excited to be able to play.
"At the end of the day - I tell them all the time before our game: Let's just get out there and have fun. That's the point. That's why we're all here," Goochland head coach Rachel Jacobsen said Thursday. "We're just glad to be out here. That's, at the end of the day, what matters."
While the Bulldogs lost several talented Class of 2020 leaders, they have brought back a battle-tested core of key contributors from that state semifinalist season, including seniors Taylor Michaels and Megan Harlow, juniors Blair Bussells and Nova Wonderling and sophomores Nicole Brown and Nina Smith. The Bulldogs also brought up a few players to practice with the team at the end of their 2019 campaign.
"They know each other pretty well. They've been working well together," Jacobsen said. "They're looking pretty good. I'm excited about it."
In Thursday's 3-0 victory over Cumberland (25-11, 25-19, 25-15), both Smith and Wonderling showcased the hammering arms that have contributed fiery offense to the Bulldogs through the 2019 season and up to this point. Wonderling and Smith contributed 6 and 4 kills, respectively, and helped Goochland pull away from Cumberland in the second set after the Dukes had tightened the Bulldogs' lead to 21-19. Adding to Goochland's power this year is sophomore Layla Ford, who has quickly shined in the middle hitter position. She also brings height to the middle, as she and teammate Smith both stand at 5-foot-10.
Bussells and Brown have taken on new positions this season, and they've been excelling. Bussells is applying the quickness that helped her stand out last year to the team's backline as the Libero, and Brown currently holds the position of Goochland's primary setter, having picked up that role during this past club volleyball season. Jacobsen said that Brown requested to take on her current role for the Bulldogs.
"I was a little hesitant at first," Jacobsen said, but she added: "She really impressed me."
Brown, who is 5-foot-9, also brings height to the setter position. Jacobsen noted that when they run the 6-2 rotation, Brown can come up and hit right-side.
"It saves us a sub, it allows us a lot of movement," Jacobsen said, "and when she's front row, she can attack, she can block, she can do all those things. She's a really great all-around player, especially as a sophomore, so we've got her for two more years after this year."
Brown tallied up 19 assists, 3 kills, and 6 aces against Cumberland on Thursday.
Michaels is the team's floor captain this year and brings versatility, steadiness, "and a really good personality" on top of being a good player, according to Jacobsen.
"She's a rock for the team," Jacobsen said. "It's really great to have her back this year."
Junior Audrey Dolan has stepped up as the team's defensive specialist, and senior Harlow, who had 3 kills in Thursday's win, is once again bringing her consistency to the Bulldogs. Jacobsen noted that Harlow currently holds one of the highest hitting percentages on this year's team.
"She's doing a really, really great job," Jacobsen said, adding that Harlow and Michaels have been "working really hard to bring everybody together this year."
"It's been a fun season, regardless of how short it's been so far," Jacobsen said with a chuckle. "We're excited. It's going really well."
Goochland earlier in the week defeated Central Lunenburg in straight sets (25-10, 25-12, 25-16). Wonderling had 7 kills, 7 aces and two assists, Michaels had 4 kills, Smith had 7 kills, Ford had 5 kills, and Brown had 24 assists, 2 kills, and 2 aces.
Goochland, who is in its last year in the James River District, will host Randolph-Henry on Monday at 7 p.m. before heading to Powhatan for a 7 p.m. matchup on Tuesday.
Powhatan, who reached the Region 4B semifinals in 2019, used to play in the Jefferson District, which Goochland will join next school year.
"We're excited just to be able to play this year, so any sort of competition is good competition for us," Jacobsen said. "We're excited to see some teams we might not have seen in the past, so that'll be a lot of fun, especially since we're moving regions next year as well, so it'll be nice to sort of see some different things, run some different things, and see how we'll be stacking up when we move on to playing teams we're not used to come next year as well. That'll be a good experience for us."