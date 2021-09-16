Goochland volleyball routs Charlottesville in return home

Senior Marina Stratiou also shined in the setter role. She delivered 4 aces, and she and Wheatley each contributed 12 assists and two digs.

Bussells continued to excel at tracking down the ball on defense and going low for saves. She led the team with seven digs and added 3 aces.

Goochland defensive specialist Audrey Dolan made multiple diving saves, including a phenomenal falling touch on an attack-receive that senior outside hitter Nova Wonderling finished off with a send-over that Wonderling launched over her head, behind her and clear of the net for a point. Dolan tallied up five digs and added 2 aces.

“She’s just so aggressive – she’s all over the place,” Jacobsen said of Dolan. “She’s so much fun to be around. She really works hard. She’s always out here to win, and has a great attitude.”

Wonderling racked up 7 kills and added 3 aces and two digs. Juniors and heavy hitters Nina Smith, Layla Ford, Nicole Brown and Laura Lee Baldwin also contributed kills in Thursday’s win.