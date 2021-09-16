Goochland volleyball routs Charlottesville in return home

Goochland volleyball returned to its home gym after two hard-fought regular-season setbacks and a fourth-place tournament finish this past weekend to rout Charlottesville in straight sets (25-13, 25-6, 25-15) on Thursday evening.
“It feels good – it’s a nice way to get things rolling going into our next few weeks,” said Goochland head coach Rachel Jacobsen. “We had that week off (between the second and third games of the season) and there’s been a lot going on, so it’s nice to get a win under our belts, especially at home and set the tone for the coming week.”
Goochland showcased its depth, with everyone on the roster getting to contribute to Thursday’s win. Senior Jasmine Price and freshman Ava Garrison both made attacks for points, and sophomore Adele Wheatley mixed into the setter role to contribute assists, digs and attacks, including a dink to cap a point kept alive by Goochland senior Libero Blair Bussells’ one-handed save in the second set. Charlottesville returned Wheatley’s dink into the net.
“Adele played really, really well,” Jacobsen said. “She’s really, really quick. We’re working on her defense, and she’s really, really excited to just keep learning and working on things…she’s having a lot of fun.”
Wheatley delivered 6 service aces and served for 8 straight points in the second set.
Senior Marina Stratiou also shined in the setter role. She delivered 4 aces, and she and Wheatley each contributed 12 assists and two digs.
Bussells continued to excel at tracking down the ball on defense and going low for saves. She led the team with seven digs and added 3 aces.
Goochland defensive specialist Audrey Dolan made multiple diving saves, including a phenomenal falling touch on an attack-receive that senior outside hitter Nova Wonderling finished off with a send-over that Wonderling launched over her head, behind her and clear of the net for a point. Dolan tallied up five digs and added 2 aces.
“She’s just so aggressive – she’s all over the place,” Jacobsen said of Dolan. “She’s so much fun to be around. She really works hard. She’s always out here to win, and has a great attitude.”
Wonderling racked up 7 kills and added 3 aces and two digs. Juniors and heavy hitters Nina Smith, Layla Ford, Nicole Brown and Laura Lee Baldwin also contributed kills in Thursday’s win.
“It’s so important to make sure that everybody’s getting opportunities. If you’re not working in players when you have the chance to, they’re not going to be prepared when you need to toss them in last-minute,” Jacobsen said. “It’s really important for just future preparedness in general to make sure that everybody’s getting playing time.”
In this past Tuesday’s narrow 5-set loss to Fluvanna, Stratiou had 21 assists, three digs and an ace, Ford racked up 8 blocks, 7 kills, an ace and a dig, Wonderling had 7 kills and two digs and Bussells made 11 digs and 2 aces. Prior to playing the Flying Flucos, Goochland placed fourth in a tournament in Albemarle County this past weekend and picked up wins against Western and Courtland.
“The girls played really, really well. They were working hard together,” Jacobsen said.
The Bulldogs’ win over Western came two days after the Warriors had defeated Goochland in four sets, and Jacobsen said it was exciting to get the win, although she noted that both teams were missing players.
“But it was still nice to get a win,” Jacobsen said. “Hopefully when we see them again, everybody will be well and available and we can really show our stuff.”
Goochland this coming week will play at Monticello on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will host Albemarle on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.