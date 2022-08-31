Goochland volleyball starts season with back-to-back wins

Coming into the season with loads of leadership and skill, the Goochland varsity volleyball team came out of the gate making the type of statement that’ll reverberate throughout the Jefferson District.

In their first two games of the season, the Bulldogs looked like the team to beat out of the district, taking down the Powhatan Indians three sets to one on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and later sweeping the Maggie Walker Green Dragons in three sets on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“Starting out like this means everything,” senior opposite Nina Smith said. “Going from being a freshman on varsity and now being a senior on varsity, I just want everyone to do well and just feel themselves and learn from this.”

Coming in as the road team against the Indians, the Bulldogs dominated the front of the net thanks to excellent blocking efforts from Smith, middle blocker Layla Ford and setter Nicole Brown, all of whom are senior leaders that worked well in keeping the team organized and actively engaged on the court.

“I was really impressed watching the girls working together,” head coach Rachel Jacobsen said. “There was a lot of verbal communication happening, which really tells me we’ve got a really good foundation this year.”

The Bulldogs opened the first set with a 17-10 lead, and after a spike from the left side by Brown, picked up momentum with a 21-15 advantage. Smart defense kept the Indians from gaining momentum of their own, and the Bulldogs were able to start things off with a 25-16 set win.

After dominating the second set with a 10-1 start and ultimately taking it 25-12, the team faced a brief moment of adversity when Powhatan finally got on the board with a set victory in the third, 25-13. With four starters missing the second half of the third set, players like junior opposite Jordan Ware stepped up and got the Bulldogs going with an excellent fourth set.

“The girls were really banding together, and we had great energy throughout, especially when we dropped that third set and came back pretty powerfully,” Jacobsen said.

Goochland jumped out to a 13-2 set advantage, highlighted by a great rally that led to a wild Ava Garrison dig, a block from Davianna Baugh and finally a kill from Smith. With the Indians rattled, the Bulldogs had no issues claiming the road victory with a 25-13 set win for the match.

Against Maggie Walker, an eight-kill performance from Smith and an eight–kill, nine-assist showing from Brown led the offense, while Ford racked up numbers in an all-around performance that included three kills, five aces and eight digs. Also, defensive specialist Amelia Capone gave an outstanding performance, finishing with 21 digs as the Bulldogs won their three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-15.

“It really shows us what we can do, what we’re made of and it really gives the girls a great vote of confidence that’ll carry them through the rest of the season,” Jacobsen said.