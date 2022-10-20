Goochland volleyball tops district’s best team

Taking down Fluvanna County, the giants of the Jefferson district this season, has been a task no one had managed to do nine games into district play this season. That is, until the Flying Flucos met the Goochland Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Goochland (8-6, 5-5 in the district) overcame a rough opening set by winning three straight sets by just two points to upset Fluvanna County (16-3, 9-1 in the district) in what can be considered the Bulldogs’ most impressive win of the season.

Then, two days later on Oct. 13, Goochland won another close matchup, this time taking a victory in five sets over Charlottesville (4-17, 2-9 in the district) as they attempted an upset bid of their own.

It was the second time Goochland matched up with both Fluvanna and Charlottesville this season, with the opening matchups having very different results. In their first meeting with the Flying Flucos, the Bulldogs fell in three sets on Sept. 15, while they defeated the Black Knights in three sets on Sept. 20.

Against the Flying Flucos, Goochland fell in the first set 25-12 in what could have been a possible indicator of a similar result to their meeting in September, but things began to click after that, with the team first taking the second set in a thrilling 26-24 final, the third set in a 25-23 victory and finally another 26-24 win that made a potential tiebreaker set unnecessary.

The team was led in kills by sophomore Avery Jastrzemski with 11, while she also added 19 digs, another team-high, and three blocks. Laura Lee Baldwin added 18 digs of her own to help the defense survive a deadly Fluvanna attack, as well as five blocks and five kills. The team also received a team-best 30 assists from senior Nicole Brown.

Against Charlottesville, Goochland went down in the opening set again in a 25-20 defeat, but bounced back with a monstrous 25-8 drubbing of the Black Knights in the second set.

Charlottesville responded with a third set win of 25-22, just edging out Goochland, but the Bulldogs won 25-22 the next set to force a fifth set to 15, which they won 15-10.