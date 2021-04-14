Goochland volleyball's winning season reaches conclusion in regional semifinals

Against the Tigers on Wednesday, Harlow made her presence known. In the second set, she lifted her team into a 12-11 lead with her right-side attack deflecting off of an Independence player’s hand. Also in that set, she had a clutch receive near the net, with Brown sending the attack over Independence’s players and into open space towards the backline for a 19-18 advantage.

In the fourth set, Harlow joined Bussells and Brown in saving a strong attack by the Tigers, and Harlow later attacked off of the block to put her team ahead 10-9. The right-side hitter ended the night with 4 kills and 5 digs.

Her fellow senior Michaels stayed versatile throughout the game, complementing her power on the third touch with her strong receives on the first. The outside hitter tallied up 6 kills to go along with her 10 digs. In the fourth set, Michaels on her swing sliced a winner through a narrow gap between the Tigers’ players for a 21-20 lead.