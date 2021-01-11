Goochland wrestling earns first team wins of the 2020-21 season

CUMBERLAND – The first match at Fluvanna earlier this month was kind of like a shock to Goochland’s coaches. It didn’t really hit head coach Jeremy Wampler until the following morning that that season-opening match had indeed just happened.

But after that, “now you knew how things were going to go,” Wampler noted, and while Monday night’s tri meet featuring Amelia and host school Cumberland was different, he said it felt normal again.

It was a also a big night in the scorebook for the Bulldogs, as they swept the tri meet 62-12 over Amelia and 58-6 over Cumberland for their first team wins of the season.

“It’s interesting seeing when we first started working with them about the attitude we want them to embrace in the practice room, and then...seeing that come to be during an actual match,” Wampler said. “We’ve seen a lot of growth and I’m very happy with how things went tonight...absolutely the right attitude I’m looking for.”

Heavyweight Ayden Doczi, Max Moreno and 132-pound wrestler John Summitt all went 2-0 in their contested matchups. Doczi, a senior, totaled less than 40 seconds on the mat in his first contested matches of the season as he pinned both his Amelia opponent in 24.7 seconds and Cumberland’s Logan Bryant in 15.2.