Goochland YMCA Manta Rays swim to team victory at Old Church

MECHANICSVILLE -- In an evenly-matched meet featuring a strong opponent in hosting Old Church, the Goochland Manta Rays last Wednesday secured the combined team victory, 866-828, and saw 14 of their swimmers earn three or four first-place finishes.

“Goochland was excited to squeak out a win, but we know that it was close and the win could have gone to either team,” said Goochland Manta Rays coach Helen Brown, who also added: “Old Church were great hosts and there were many photo finish races. Very exciting night.”

Brown praised the sportsmanship between the two teams and noted that “officials, coaches, volunteers and parents all were focused on the best interest of all the swimmers, not just their own team. “

Goochland’s quadruple event winners were Nathaniel Carter (boys 9-10), Audrey Darden (girls 9-10), Caroline Darden (girls 8 and under), Ryan Johnson (boys 11-12) and Andrea Rogerson (girls 11-12).

Triple event winners were Madison Bostic (girls 8 and under), Bailey Brown (girls 8 and under), Cora Chapman (girls 8 and under), Jude Chapman (boys 11-12), Callie Horst (girls 13-14), Skyler Mann (boys 11-12), Anneliese Rogerson (girls 15-18), Lane Ways (girls 9-10) and Mady Winall (girls 9-10).