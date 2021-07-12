Goochland YMCA Manta Rays swim to team victory at Old Church

MECHANICSVILLE -- In an evenly-matched meet featuring a strong opponent in hosting Old Church, the Goochland Manta Rays last Wednesday secured the combined team victory, 866-828, and saw 14 of their swimmers earn three or four first-place finishes.
“Goochland was excited to squeak out a win, but we know that it was close and the win could have gone to either team,” said Goochland Manta Rays coach Helen Brown, who also added: “Old Church were great hosts and there were many photo finish races. Very exciting night.”
Brown praised the sportsmanship between the two teams and noted that “officials, coaches, volunteers and parents all were focused on the best interest of all the swimmers, not just their own team. “
Goochland’s quadruple event winners were Nathaniel Carter (boys 9-10), Audrey Darden (girls 9-10), Caroline Darden (girls 8 and under), Ryan Johnson (boys 11-12) and Andrea Rogerson (girls 11-12).
Triple event winners were Madison Bostic (girls 8 and under), Bailey Brown (girls 8 and under), Cora Chapman (girls 8 and under), Jude Chapman (boys 11-12), Callie Horst (girls 13-14), Skyler Mann (boys 11-12), Anneliese Rogerson (girls 15-18), Lane Ways (girls 9-10) and Mady Winall (girls 9-10).
Double event winners were Lilly Beatty (girls 11-12), Joe Hardman (boys 15-18), Kara Lentz (girls 6 and under), Annika Rogerson (girls 13-14), Simon Smith (boys 13-14) and Leyton Sutherland (boys 15-18).
Single event winners were Jackson Bell (boys 9-10), Lauren Camp (girls 8 and under), Isaac Chapman (boys 6 and under), Nathaniel Harris (boys 11-12), Kane Houchins (boys 8 and under), Charlie Lawson (boys 8 and under), Paige Lentz (girls 9-10), Caroline McCory (girls 8 and under), Connor Merkel (boys 9-10), Ty Neiditch (boys 6 and under), Gracelyn Peyton (girls 9-10), Hayden Russell (girls 13-14), Lauren Scythes (girls 13-14), Benjamin Stevens (boys 13-14), Aiden Valdez (boys 13-14) and Camden Wilson (girls 11-12).
Goochland won mixed freestyle relays in the following age groups: 8 and under, 100 meters (A team of Houchins, Lawson, Cora Champman and Caroline Darden and B team of McCory, Brown, Camp and Bostic); 9-10, 200 meters (A team of Ways, Carter, Winall and Audrey Darden, and B team of Peyton, Bell, Merkel and Paige Lentz) and 11-12, 200 meters (Mann, Beatty, Ryan Johnson and Andrea Rogerson).
The Manta Rays’ Champs qualifiers after their fifth meet are: Cora and Jude Chapman; Kendra, Wesley and Zachary Cheatham, Audrey and Caroline Darden; Luca Gardner; Joe Hardman; Alex and Callie Horst; Ryan Johnson; Grace Kemmerly; Lucas Le; Andrea, Anneliese and Annika Rogerson; and William Ways.
Goochland's final regular-season meet will be held Wednesday, July 14 at Tuckahoe Village West (2100 Brandon Rd, Richmond) at 6 p.m.
The Champs meet will be held July 26-27 at SwimRVA.