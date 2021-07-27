Goochland YMCA swimmers compete, earn relay victories in Day 1 of GRAL CHAMPS meet

In the Goochland Manta Rays’ final 12-and-under event of the Greater Richmond Aquatic League CHAMPS meet, which began Monday at Swim RVA, the four-swimmer team of Lucas Le, Jude Chapman, Andrea Rogerson and Ryan Johnson charged from eighth to first to win the mixed 11-12 200-yard freestyle varsity relay in 2:00.6.
While all seven opposing teams surged ahead in the opening half of the relay, Le and Chapman both kept their competitors within reach, enabling Rogerson to pull even with the lead pack on a blistering swim of 28.47 seconds.
Johnson, who jumped up to second place after diving into the pool, tracked down and overtook the leader within the final 30 yards of the race and maintained the lead to complete his team’s rally to take the top spot. Johnson delivered a fiery time of 26.69 in the final leg.
The Manta Rays also won the mixed 8 and under 100-yard medley JV relay when Caroline McCory (backstroke), Wesley Cheatham (breaststroke), Cora Chapman (butterfly) and Caroline Darden (freestyle) collectively swam their way to a first-place time of 1:35.58.
Many swimmers represented the Manta Rays in the first day of the GRAL Champs meet on Monday.
The 9-10 200-yard freestyle JV relay team of Nathaniel Carter, Lane Ways, Audrey Darden and Kendra Cheatham took fourth in the division with a time of 2:30.1, and the 8 and under 100-yard freestyle JV relay team of Cora Chapman, Caroline McCory, Wesley Cheatham and Caroline Darden swam a 1:31.61.
In the mixed 11-12 200-yard freestyle JV relay event, Afton Carter, William Ways, Skyler Mann and Alex Horst swam a 2:18.98, and Mattie Brooks, Camden Wilson, Sylvia Wirsing and Luca Gardner took second in their heat in 2:27.45.
In the 11-12 age group of the mixed 200-yard medley relays, the senior varsity team of Alex Horst, Jude Chapman, Rogerson and Johnson swam a 2:13.42 for sixth in the division, and the junior varsity team of Gardner, Wilson, Le and Mann were third in their heat and fourth in JV in 2:32.39.
Individually, Kendra Cheatham (girls 9-10) placed third overall and in the senior varsity division of the 50-yard freestyle (32.26), won her heat and took third in the JV division of the 100-yard individual medley (1:31.55), took second in her heat of the 50 butterfly (44.57) and swam seventh overall and second in the varsity division of the 100 free (1:17.22).
Audrey Darden (girls 9-10) placed third both overall and in the senior varsity division of the 50-yard backstroke (38.33), took second in the JV division of the 50 free (34.79) and added times of 40 seconds flat in the 50 fly and 1:31.83 in the 100 IM.
Cora Chapman (girls 8 and under) took second in her heat in both the 50 free (44.09) and the 100 IM (1:55.3) and placed third in her heat, sixth in the senior varsity division and eighth overall in the 25-yard fly (21.39). She also swam a 21.99 in the 25 back.
Jude Chapman (boys 11-12) swam a 1:12.06 in the 100 free, a 42.22 in the 50 breaststroke, a 38.5 in the 50 fly and a 1:22.43 in the 100 IM.
Wesley Cheatham (boys 8 and under) took third in his heat of the 25 breast (27.6) and also swam a 47.05 in the 50 free.
Caroline Darden (girls 8 and under) placed third in varsity in the 25 back (20.86) and swam an 18.99 in the 25 free, a 44.82 in the 50 free and a 1:52.55 in the 100 IM.
Luca Gardner (boys 11-12) took second in the JV division of the 50 back (35.93) and swam a 1:12.13 in the 100 free, a 39.79 in the 50 fly and a 1:22.8 in the 100 IM.
Alex Horst (boys 11-12) took third in his heat of the 50 back in 34.6 and swam a 35.08 in the 50 fly, a 43.61 in the 50 breast and a 1:18.13 in the 100 IM.
Ryan Johnson (boys 11-12) took second in his heat of the 50 back (33.95), placed third in his heat of the 100 IM (1:11.64), swam a 31.38 in the 50 fly and placed fifth both overall and in the senior varsity division of the 50 free (28.05).
Lucas Le (boys 11-12) took second in his heat of the 100 IM (1:20.91), placed third in the JV division of the 50 back (36.82) and swam a 37.66 in the 50 fly as well as a 41.71 in the 50 breast.
Andrea Rogerson (girls 11-12) took third in her heat of the 100 IM (1:10.45) and swam a 1:03.34 in the 100 free, a 31.16 in the 50 fly and placed seventh in the senior varsity division and eighth overall in the 50 free (28.94).
William Ways (boys 11-12) took third in his heat of the 50 fly (37.69).
The GRAL CHAMPS meet continued this past Tuesday with competition in the 13-14 and 15-18 age groups. For results from Tuesday’s GRAL Champs events featuring Goochland’s swimmers, visit https://richmond.com/community/goochland-gazette/.