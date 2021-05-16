GoochlandCares announces new board members

Thomas joined what was then BrickerAnderson, P.C., in 2016 as an associate and was quickly promoted to partner the following year. Prior to joining the firm, Thomas honed his trial skills as a prosecutor over a 12-year period in the City of Richmond and Henrico County. He most recently served as Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for Henrico County with the primary responsibility of managing the office’s homicide and dui/manslaughter investigations. In between stints as a prosecutor, Thomas successfully defended insurance claims for a prominent insurance defense firm and built a strong criminal defense practice. Throughout his career, Thomas has received numerous professional accolades. Most notably, he was recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and Robert S. Mueller, III., for his role in the prosecution of numerous gang offenders responsible for multiple homicides and drug trafficking offenses in the Richmond Area in 2012. He was elected by his peers to serve as President of the Greater Richmond Criminal Bar Association for two separate terms in 2002-2003 and again in 2017-2018. He has also served as a substitute district court judge and served as a co-chair of the Richmond Bar Association’s Bench Bar Conference.