GoochlandCares announces new board members

GoochlandCares, a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit corporation that provides basic human services and health care to Goochland residents in need, recently welcomed four new members to the GoochlandCares Board of Directors for the 2021-2027 term.
Each new Board member brings valuable perspective and personal, professional, and volunteer experience that will enhance GoochlandCares’ ability to further its mission.
The new board members are:
Nicole Chandler-Grant
Nicole Chandler-Grant is an IT Project Manager in the banking and health care industries. As a contract PM for a major financial institution, she manages monthly deployments of technology enhancements needed to ensure compliance with industry regulations and to close process gaps across various integrated applications.
Nicole is a native of Richmond, VA and spent time in Goochland visiting her great grandparents over many summers. Since becoming a resident of Goochland County, community engagement has been a priority. She has served in various roles with Byrd Elementary School PTA from 2010 – 2015. From 2013-2016, she served as the Cheerleading Director for Goochland Youth Athletic Association. She is humbled and excited to re-engage with the Goochland community by serving on the board of Goochland Cares.
Aside from her full-time job and community engagement, Nicole enjoys spending quality time with her husband, James and their 2 children.
Nicole is a graduate of North Carolina Central University where she earned a Bachelor of Administration degree in Business Administration (Concentration in Management) in 1997.
Thomas L. Johnson Jr.
Thomas L. Johnson Jr., is the managing partner of Bricker Anderson & Johnson, P.C. in Richmond, Virginia. He represents individuals and their families who have been injured through no fault of their own due to medical malpractice, auto and truck accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights violations.
Thomas joined what was then BrickerAnderson, P.C., in 2016 as an associate and was quickly promoted to partner the following year. Prior to joining the firm, Thomas honed his trial skills as a prosecutor over a 12-year period in the City of Richmond and Henrico County. He most recently served as Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for Henrico County with the primary responsibility of managing the office’s homicide and dui/manslaughter investigations. In between stints as a prosecutor, Thomas successfully defended insurance claims for a prominent insurance defense firm and built a strong criminal defense practice. Throughout his career, Thomas has received numerous professional accolades. Most notably, he was recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and Robert S. Mueller, III., for his role in the prosecution of numerous gang offenders responsible for multiple homicides and drug trafficking offenses in the Richmond Area in 2012. He was elected by his peers to serve as President of the Greater Richmond Criminal Bar Association for two separate terms in 2002-2003 and again in 2017-2018. He has also served as a substitute district court judge and served as a co-chair of the Richmond Bar Association’s Bench Bar Conference.
Despite a demanding career, Thomas still finds time to give back to his community as coach, volunteer, and member of multiple service boards and committees. Thomas was recently recognized for his distinguished service to The College of William & Mary as the 2019 recipient of the Douglas N. Morton Alumni Service Award for his efforts as the president of the college’s African-American Alumni Association.
Thomas received his Bachelor of Arts from William & Mary in 1992 and his Juris Doctorate from the Wake Forest School of Law in 1995. Originally from Essex County, Virginia, Thomas has called Goochland County home since 2008 where he resides with his wife Crystal and their two children, Kaci and Ryan.
Del Mugford
A long-time Goochland county resident, Del Mugford is a graduate of Benedictine College Preparatory and Virginia Commonwealth University. After college graduation, Del spent the next 36 years in the automotive industry owning Royal Automotive Group with his brother. Mugford has been married for 34 years to his wife, Wendy, and they have two daughters and two grandchildren.
Following his father’s example of community service, Del has served on and chaired numerous boards including the Greater Richmond New Car Dealer Association, the Better Business Board, the Benedictine Foundation Board, and Hermitage Country Club. Del looks forward to serving on the GoochlandCares board, giving back to the community he loves.
Jennifer R. Wilkins
Jennifer Wilkins began her career right out of college and has worked in various fundraising capacities at top rated independent schools in Charleston, South Carolina, New York City, New York and most recently here in Richmond, Virginia at Collegiate School. In 2020, she embarked on a new path in the recruiting and staffing industry. In the Flex Division at ProspectBlue, Jennifer helps businesses find new and better ways to hire the best people for their teams, and helps candidates find career placements that suit their skills as well as their lifestyle needs. Over these 24 years she has learned first-hand the importance of work-life balance as it is a constant conversation among parents, students, educators, and school administrators.
Jennifer is a graduate of Collegiate School and the College of Charleston. She has been involved in several nonprofits in Richmond and now looks forward to supporting her Goochland community.
Raised in Goochland beginning at the age of three, Jennifer returned to her family’s farm in 2017. Jennifer and her husband David knew they wanted to raise their three daughters in the country and have been very happy with their move. She is passionate about bringing people together, focusing on the positive opportunities that come from trying times, and celebrating small victories.