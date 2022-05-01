GoochlandCares celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week

During last week’s Volunteer Appreciation Week, GoochlandCares recognized and thanked over 225 volunteers who support the nonprofit organization’s mission to provide quality health care and basic human services for Goochland residents in need.

While many things have changed during the past year, GoochlandCares volunteers and staff have been able to maintain all programs for clients. In 2021, volunteers donated 17,587 hours at GoochlandCares – a value of over $884,172.

Throughout the week of April 18-22, GoochlandCares celebrated volunteers with special treats, client testimonies and a meal provided by Lasagna Love.

GoochlandCares appreciates its volunteers every day, but Volunteer Week is dedicated to honoring all volunteers as well as encouraging volunteerism throughout the year. Visit GoochlandCares any day of the week, and you will see volunteers donating their time and talents. They are bringing food curbside to clients, sorting donations in the Clothes Closet, taking blood pressure at the Free Clinic, answering and making phone calls, and much, much more. A group of teen volunteers works monthly to pack grocery bags. Local churches provide dinners for staff while the building is open late on Tuesday evenings. Performance Food Group donates turkeys and sides to clients for Thanksgiving and sends volunteers to help distribute.

What you may not see are the remote volunteers who have helped during the pandemic. Volunteers packed pet food at home, wrote thank you notes, met on committee meetings via Zoom and more. A Capital One team created a brand refresh. A Genworth associate provided a staff development series.

There are many ways to be involved at GoochlandCares depending on your schedule, interests and talents. If interested, fill out the volunteer application at GoochlandCares.org/volunteer or call Diane Reale at (804) 556-0712.

GoochlandCares is a private, 501(c)(3), nonprofit corporation that provides basic human services and health care to Goochland residents in need. GoochlandCares envisions a community where everyone’s basic human needs are met.

For more information visit www.GoochlandCares.org or contact Adair Roper, aroper@GoochlandCares.org, (804) 556-6260.