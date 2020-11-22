GoochlandCares receives $100K contribution from local auto group

GoochlandCares has received a charitable contribution of $100,000 from Larry Page, Tanner Hulette, and The Page Auto Group. The gift will fund critical services including food, medical care, emergency housing, and domestic violence support for the most vulnerable individuals and families in the Goochland community.

The donation comes during the organization’s annual Building Bridges of Hope fundraiser. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, GoochlandCares transitioned the popular community event to an online format. The continued support of long-time donors and community partners means more than ever this year, as GoochlandCares has seen an increase in demand for its services which provide a safety net for neighbors who may have lost their jobs or health care.

Sally Graham, Executive Director of Goochland Cares, recently accepted the check at The Page Auto Group’s flagship dealership — Audi of Richmond — “I am inspired by the support of everyone at The Page Auto Group. Their devotion to our community is part of what makes GoochlandCares a success,” Graham said. “Their generosity is inspiring and especially meaningful at this critical time.”

GoochlandCares is a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that provides basic human services and health care to our Goochland neighbors in need.