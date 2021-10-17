GoochlandCares set to once again host ‘Bridges’ fundraiser as an online event

GoochlandCares is, once again, moving its signature community event and fundraiser - Building Bridges of Hope - online. As we navigate this “new normal,” we are asking YOU - our friends - to reflect on the impact GoochlandCares has in your life. How does GoochlandCares help you in Building Bridges of Hope? Here are some of our most inspiring stories this year.

Maria moved here eight years ago. Her husband is a front-line worker on a local farm that doesn’t offer health insurance. They have five children from the ages of 18 to 3. Her family struggles to make ends meet on one income and she isn’t sure how she would feed her family each week if it weren’t for GoochlandCares Food Pantry.

The Clothes Closet also provided for the all the members of her family. This year, she was able to outfit her kids with the things they needed for back to school.

Our Dental Clinic has been a lifeline to Maria. She was finally able to have her wisdom teeth extracted, and our Medical Clinic has treated several viral infections over the years and addressed her respiratory issues.