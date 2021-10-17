GoochlandCares set to once again host ‘Bridges’ fundraiser as an online event

GoochlandCares is, once again, moving its signature community event and fundraiser - Building Bridges of Hope - online. As we navigate this “new normal,” we are asking YOU - our friends - to reflect on the impact GoochlandCares has in your life. How does GoochlandCares help you in Building Bridges of Hope? Here are some of our most inspiring stories this year.
Maria moved here eight years ago. Her husband is a front-line worker on a local farm that doesn’t offer health insurance. They have five children from the ages of 18 to 3. Her family struggles to make ends meet on one income and she isn’t sure how she would feed her family each week if it weren’t for GoochlandCares Food Pantry.
The Clothes Closet also provided for the all the members of her family. This year, she was able to outfit her kids with the things they needed for back to school.
Our Dental Clinic has been a lifeline to Maria. She was finally able to have her wisdom teeth extracted, and our Medical Clinic has treated several viral infections over the years and addressed her respiratory issues.
Linda was first a donor who donated excess organic produce from her garden to our Food Pantry for several years before life took a turn. Her husband was experiencing mental health issues and was hospitalized without health insurance or income. They needed food and medical care while they waited for their Medicaid and unemployment to come in.
Linda recalled that coming to GoochlandCares to shop was the only time she was able to escape the deprivation that she was experiencing. “When life’s circumstances remove your choices, the little things are impactful. Many weeks it was the only time I could make a choice in my life.” Our Food Pantry has provided this family with fresh, organic produce, just like she was used to growing and donating.
Long-time volunteers Sarah and Richard Dixon feel GoochlandCares is Building Bridges of Hope in their lives.
“COVID-19 really reminded us how much we value our time volunteering in the Food Pantry,” said Sarah. “We are so lucky to be a part of GoochlandCares. We know our time and efforts are helping our neighbors. Since we retired, GoochlandCares has become a central part of our routine.”
Nothing substitutes hearing directly from our clients and volunteers. Each year, we are excited to introduce you to some of our wonderful neighbors. They inspire us every day with their strength and spirit.
Help is here. Hope is here.
There is still a lot of uncertainty. But one thing is certain — you! We are inspired, and deeply moved, by your commitment to caring for your neighbors.
Join us online until Oct. 28 for Building Bridges of Hope 2021. Make your gift today and support your neighbors in need at GoochlandCares.org/donate.
GoochlandCares is a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that provides basic human services and health care to our Goochland neighbors in need. GoochlandCares envisions an equitable community in which all persons have their basic needs met, empowering them to lead lives of self-dignity and well-being. Visit www.GoochlandCares.org or contact Adair Frayser, afrayser@GoochlandCares.org or 804-556-0301. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/goochlandcares.