Goochland's 2020 winter-season athletic schedules are coming together

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the country, the upcoming 2020-21 Virginia High School League's winter season, set to begin Dec. 21, is still no guarantee.
But Goochland High School's schedules do look promising.
Although several school divisions across the state have opted out of winter sports due to COVID-19, Goochland has been able to assemble a full 26-game regular season slate for its basketball teams — 14 games for varsity, 12 for JV — and the wrestling program is all set to compete in eight meets prior to regional competition.
Goochland girls basketball has also secured 12 of 14 varsity slots as well as nine JV games.
Both the boys and girls basketball teams will open their seasons versus Charlottesville on Monday, Dec. 21, with the boys at home and the girls on the road. For both programs, JV begins play at 5:30 p.m. and varsity plays at 7 p.m.
Goochland wrestling is currently slated to begin its season on Monday, Jan. 4, at Western Albemarle. All of Goochland’s meets will be on the road.
“In terms of wrestling, we do not have multiple competition mats that are necessary to host a match in the age of COVID,” Goochland athletic director Joe Fowler said. “Currently you need two mats to host one match. One mat is being disinfected while the other is used and then you switch mats.”
Goochland was able to secure the full schedule for its wrestlers when Fluvanna dropped wrestling for this season, allowing Goochland to fill the Flying Flucos’ spot on the Jefferson District schedule. It also gives the Bulldogs a jump start as far as competing in the Jefferson District, as they will be joining the district full-time next fall, Fowler pointed out.
In addition to needing to add a couple more games on the girls basketball side, GHS is still looking for swim meets. Fowler noted that scheduling for the swim season has been challenging because the pools Goochland and other schools typically utilize (the YMCAs, Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney and St. Catherine’s) are not available to them this season. Goochland was able to get two meets at Fork Union Military Academy prior to the latter school’s students returning from winter break.
Scheduling changes for the upcoming season were made necessary when six of the nine schools in the James River District — of which Goochland is still a member — decided not to play in the winter, Fowler said.
“When our district folded winter sports, we had to get creative and search for opponents wherever we could find them,” he said.
The Richmond City and Henrico County public school systems opted not to compete this winter, which took those area opponents off of the table, but opened the door for Goochland varsity girls basketball to add a game with Hanover, which competes in the Capital District along with other schools in the Hanover and Henrico counties. Goochland was also originally supposed to wrestle Mills Godwin, but the team picked up a Jan. 13 meet at Hanover following Henrico’s decision.
With Henrico schools sitting out, the Capital District has been whittled down to just the four Hanover schools — Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry — while the Henrico- and Richmond-heavy Colonial District has dropped all the way down to just one current participant, Maggie Walker Governor’s School in Richmond, which Goochland will play in both boys and girls basketball.
The Bulldogs' hoops programs will also retain two district opponents in Amelia and Cumberland, but the schedules for the condensed 2020-21 winter season also have them travelling to Isle of Wight County in Southeast Virginia to play Windsor. In addition, the boys will match up twice with West Point — including once on the road — and once with Staunton River in Goochland.
See the 2020-21 winter schedules for Goochland's boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling below:
BOYS BASKETBALL
(Start times 5:30 p.m. for JV, 7 p.m. for varsity unless otherwise noted)
Monday, Dec. 21
HOME vs. Charlottesville
Tuesday, Dec. 29
HOME vs. West Point (JV 2 p.m., varsity 3:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 30
HOME vs. Staunton River (JV 2 p.m., varsity 3:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Jan. 6
HOME vs. Richmond Spirit Home School
Friday, Jan. 8
Away at Windsor
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Away at Amelia
Friday, Jan. 15
Away at Maggie Walker
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Away at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (7 p.m., varsity only)
Friday, Jan. 22
Away at Cumberland
Monday, Jan. 25
HOME vs. Windsor
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Away at West Point
Friday, Jan. 29
HOME vs. Amelia
Monday, Feb. 1
HOME vs. Cumberland
Wednesday, Feb. 3
HOME vs. Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (5:30 p.m., varsity only)
Feb. 8 - Feb. 12
Class 3, Region B tournament (quarterfinals Feb. 8, semifinals Feb. 10, finals Feb. 12)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Start times 5:30 p.m. for JV, 7 p.m. for varsity unless otherwise noted)
Monday, Dec. 21
Away at Charlottesville
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Away at Hanover (4:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 30
TBA
Tuesday, Jan. 5
HOME vs. Central VA Homeschool
Friday, Jan. 8
HOME vs. Windsor
Tuesday, Jan. 12
HOME vs. Amelia
Friday, Jan. 15
HOME vs. Maggie Walker
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Away at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (5:30 p.m., varsity only)
Friday, Jan. 22
HOME vs. Cumberland
Monday, Jan. 25
Away at Windsor
Wednesday, Jan. 27
TBA
Friday, Jan. 29
Away at Amelia
Monday, Feb. 1
Away at Cumberland
Wednesday, Feb. 3
HOME vs. Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (7 p.m., varsity only)
Feb. 8 - Feb. 12
Class 3, Region B tournament (quarterfinals Feb. 8, semifinals Feb. 10, finals Feb. 12)
WRESTLING
(Start times TBA unless otherwise noted, all matches are away)
Monday, Jan. 4
At Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
At Cumberland
(incl. Amelia)
Wednesday, Jan. 13
At Hanover
(incl. Mechanicsville), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14
At Albemarle, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
At Louisa, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
At Orange, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
At Monticello
(incl. Waynesboro), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
At Patrick Henry
Feb. 12-13: Region 3B meet
At Warren County
Feb. 18-20: State meet
At Salem