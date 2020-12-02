Goochland's 2020 winter-season athletic schedules are coming together

Goochland was able to secure the full schedule for its wrestlers when Fluvanna dropped wrestling for this season, allowing Goochland to fill the Flying Flucos’ spot on the Jefferson District schedule. It also gives the Bulldogs a jump start as far as competing in the Jefferson District, as they will be joining the district full-time next fall, Fowler pointed out.

In addition to needing to add a couple more games on the girls basketball side, GHS is still looking for swim meets. Fowler noted that scheduling for the swim season has been challenging because the pools Goochland and other schools typically utilize (the YMCAs, Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney and St. Catherine’s) are not available to them this season. Goochland was able to get two meets at Fork Union Military Academy prior to the latter school’s students returning from winter break.

Scheduling changes for the upcoming season were made necessary when six of the nine schools in the James River District — of which Goochland is still a member — decided not to play in the winter, Fowler said.

“When our district folded winter sports, we had to get creative and search for opponents wherever we could find them,” he said.