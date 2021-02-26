Goochland's Anneliese Rogerson earns two top-12 finishes at states

Goochland High School junior Anneliese Rogerson, competing in her third consecutive state swim meet, came away with two top-12 finishes and joined Goochland teammates Bayleigh Allen, Abby Pillion and Madalynn Thompson in representing the Bulldogs in Thursday's Class 3 state swim and dive championships in Christiansburg.
Rogerson earned 10th in the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.61 and 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.09.
Due to late changes brought about by injury and unforeseen circumstances, Goochland's girls 200 medley relay team featured two state alternates and included Allen (backstroke), Rogerson (breaststroke), Pillion (butterfly) and Thompson (freestyle). A false start in the relay led to the disqualification of the team's time in the event.
But the young team, featuring juniors and younger, will all have the chance to bounce back.
The Richmond-area featured one state champion in the Class 3 meet as Colonial Heights sophomore Riley Bridgman won her second state championship in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:03.47). Bridgman also took third in the girls 200 IM in 2:06.64.
Monticello won the Class 3 girls state team swimming championship and Western Albemarle won the boys state swimming title. Swimmers from Western, Monticello and Loudoun County's Independence High School combined to win 13 of the 22 swimming events.
Goochland's regional results
Despite a different year that saw only the top four swimmers in each event of regionals qualify for the Class 3 state swim meet, Goochland had one individual swimmer and one relay team swim their way into states. Additionally, several Bulldogs swimmers earned top eight finishes either individually or as part of relays in the Class 3, Region B meet.
Junior Anneliese Rogerson continued her standout career by qualifying for the state meet with third-place finishes in both the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2:17.65 and the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:12.66 at regionals.
Rogerson and her teammates Bayleigh Allen, Adele Wheatley and senior Skylar Dacey took fourth in the girls 200 medley relay in 2:03.28 to qualify for states.
Goochland also swam to fifth-place finishes in both the boys and girls 400 freestyle relays. Joe Hardman, Leyton Sutherland, senior Brandon Avram and Tyler Davis notched a time of 4:01.26 for the boys, and Dacey, Rogerson, Wheatley and Abby Pillion swam the relay in 4:07.04 for the girls.
Wheatley, a freshman, added a sixth-place finish in the girls 100 butterfly in 1:04.22 and also took eighth in 2:12.31 in the girls 200 free.
Dacey added seventh in the girls 50 free in 26.43.