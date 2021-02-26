Goochland's Anneliese Rogerson earns two top-12 finishes at states

Goochland's regional results

Despite a different year that saw only the top four swimmers in each event of regionals qualify for the Class 3 state swim meet, Goochland had one individual swimmer and one relay team swim their way into states. Additionally, several Bulldogs swimmers earned top eight finishes either individually or as part of relays in the Class 3, Region B meet.

Junior Anneliese Rogerson continued her standout career by qualifying for the state meet with third-place finishes in both the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2:17.65 and the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:12.66 at regionals.

Rogerson and her teammates Bayleigh Allen, Adele Wheatley and senior Skylar Dacey took fourth in the girls 200 medley relay in 2:03.28 to qualify for states.

Goochland also swam to fifth-place finishes in both the boys and girls 400 freestyle relays. Joe Hardman, Leyton Sutherland, senior Brandon Avram and Tyler Davis notched a time of 4:01.26 for the boys, and Dacey, Rogerson, Wheatley and Abby Pillion swam the relay in 4:07.04 for the girls.

Wheatley, a freshman, added a sixth-place finish in the girls 100 butterfly in 1:04.22 and also took eighth in 2:12.31 in the girls 200 free.