Goochland's Ayden Doczi, a multisport leader, is headed to VMI for football

Ayden came in as a reliever multiple times in the 2019 season, and he earned the win in his first start against Cumberland. In 2020, he pitched three shutout innings, struck out four and batted 3-for-3 in Goochland’s only scrimmage of the year. After his strong start, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the rest of the season, but he was able to play travel ball over the summer.

Ayden first started on the varsity football team’s offensive line in his junior year. He described the four seniors on the line as “very, very helpful.”

“That really helped me, especially for this year, because we have a very young offensive line this year,” Ayden said. “I’m able to kind of pass down that wisdom that they gave me.” He added that being a center under Connor Duncan and Justin Hawk and carrying on that legacy is “big shoes to fill, because they did a fantastic job.”

In his two-and-a-half years on varsity, he and his Goochland teammates have gone 30-3 with two regional championships, two state semifinals appearances, and one state runner-up finish after playing in the 2018 final. In addition to leading the young offensive line at the center position, Ayden is “very ecstatic” to be playing on the defensive line this spring.