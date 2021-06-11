Goochland's Bernstine, Webb advance to Class 3 doubles state final

BLACKSBURG -- Goochland's Adam Webb and Evan Bernstine reached today's Class 3 state boys tennis doubles final by powering past York duo R.J. Novak and Aryan Prabhudesai 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal round this morning at Virginia Tech's Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
After each of the four players secured a game while serving to keep the first set tied up to 2-2, the Bulldogs earned the crucial break point when one of Webb's strengths - his groundstroke returns from the baseline - parlayed into one of Bernstine's - his strong shots near the net - to push them ahead.
From there, Goochland kept a 1-game lead as each duo won whenever it served through the duration of the set. In the 10th and final game of the series - in which Bernstine served - the Falcons hit out Bernstine's fiery first serve for a 15-0 lead for Goochland.
Webb rocked an overhead winner at the net to go up 30-15, York hit the ball short off of Webb's return shot to make it 40-30 for the Bulldogs, and the Falcons hit out Bernstine's second serve, enabling Goochland to secure set point.
Mirroring their play in the first round of regionals the week before, Bernstine and Webb got better and better as the match went on. After Novak served for the win in the opening game of the second set, the Bulldogs swept the next six.
The Goochland duo made its way to its first break point of the set for a 2-1 lead when Bernstine spiked a volley from the net to set up deuce point, Webb helped secure the advantage for Goochland when York hit out his low pickup return from the baseline, and the Bulldogs held firm to win the game on the following point.
In the Bulldogs' third game receiving in the set, Bernstine quickly hustled to save a strong shot from York, putting it in the air and landing it back on the court and in play on a towering lob. From there, Webb's stonewalling defense from back beyond the baseline helped tie the game at 15-all, and Goochland swept the next three points for the 4-1 lead as the Falcons hit away or could not return three straight returns by Webb.
In the next game, Bernstine landed three straight aces on explosive first serves.
Goochland secured the match when York hit out another one of Webb's returns.
The Bulldogs never lost while serving in the semifinal round.
Goochland will play in the Class 3 state final today at 12 noon at Virginia Tech's Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.