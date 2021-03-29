Goochland's Jill Flammia all set to continue soccer career at UVA

“I liked their high standards of practice, and the use of current technology to help me become a better player, because technology can help a lot by improving your style of play,” Flammia said. “I wanted a program that will offer opportunities to train and play with the U.S. Women’s National Team. I also wanted a program that would help me achieve my goals, and that’s playing pro in the future.”

Playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference was important to Flammia, too, because of its competitive environment.

The UVA Cavaliers in 2019 earned runner-up honors in the ACC, and they reached the NCAA Round of 16 or higher from 2005 to 2018.

Flammia added that playing at UVA will help her keep in touch with her family, trainers, coaches, and supporting structure.

“Plus, my family can watch all my home games,” she said, “and maybe half of my away games.”

Flammia believes that her understanding of the game both tactically and mentally help her to use her technical ability to create plays and help her team to advance to the final third of the pitch and score. She also spoke to having the abilities to play quickly, track back, play defense, transition from offense to defense, and adjust to the speed of the game.