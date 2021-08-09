Goochland's Ryan Lachniet talks successes in bass fishing, plans to compete collegiately for Campbellsville

Ever since Ryan Lachniet started fishing competitively, he couldn’t stop.
“I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to do it…It’s become something I just had to do,” he said. “I just put it above every other activity out there and I said: ‘This is what I want to do.”
And the successes have come.
Ryan, a native of Gum Spring, has won eight fishing tournaments individually or with a partner over the past four years. He’s partaken in national championships. He’s also planning on going to Campbellsville University and competing on the university’s Bass Fishing team.
“It’s been pretty awesome,” he said of the successes he’s achieved. “It’s been a lot of work…I couldn’t even count the amount of days I’ve spent out there on the water, just trying to learn things. But it’s been worth it, 100 percent.”
Ryan has been fishing for as long as he can remember. He and his family live near a pond, and he remembers fishing off the dock when he was really little.
He competed in his first fishing tournament when he was 12. That was a tough day every way looking at it; they barely even made it to the ramp, Ryan recalled. They had vehicle troubles on the way there, and he believes that he and his buddy and longtime fishing partner now, Marshall Johnson, might have only caught one fish that day on the boat.
“But it was still one of the most fun days I’ve ever had in my life.”
He loved “just taking what I love and putting it in a competition.”
“The experience was everything,” Ryan said, adding, that, even without doing well in that first tournament, “it was just so much fun.”
Ryan won his first tournament when he was 13 in the Legacy Series. He remembered catching a big fish early, and then securing the win with two keepers within the last five minutes. Another one of his wins saw him catch a total weight of 27.46 pounds in a Region 8 Open when he was 15. He placed first out of 93 boats.
This summer alone, Ryan and Johnson won in the CATT Tournament with Johnson, the Pamunkey Mini Series on the Chickahominy River with his dad Philip Lachniet, and the 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the James River.
He’s traveled as far as Idaho for the 2020 Big Bass Zone Junior Championship, where he competed against fishermen from all across the country. He’s competed locally on the Chickahominy and James Rivers and at Lake Chesdin, as well as at Kerr and Lake Anna.
Most recently, he and his fishing partner Carter Doren, representing the State of Nevada, took on the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on Chickamauga Lake in Tennessee. Once again, Ryan got to compete against other fishermen around his age from various parts of the nation.
“Basically I just took my experience from lakes around here, and I put it to the test out there,” Ryan said. “It just started connecting for me.”
Out of 306 boats, he and Doren finished fourth. They had a big first day when they reeled in 15 pounds and 1 ounce on the three-bass limit. Their first-day total also featured what Ryan said was their best catch of the week.
He went to a row of docks, pointed the forward-facing sonar out in between two docks and found a brush pile.
“I was like, ‘Hmm, there are some fish on that,’ and I cast right to it,” Ryan said. “Before it even hit the bottom, I hooked that 7-pounder.”
With a second-day total of 11 pounds, 2 ounces, Ryan and Doren advanced to the final round on Saturday, which featured the top 12 boats. Their third-day three-bass weight of 8 pounds, 10 ounces ensured that they finished fourth with an overall weight of 34 pounds, 13 ounces.
“It was pretty cool,” Ryan said of their placement. “I was hoping we could pull off that win after leading the second day, but fourth is still good. It was pretty awesome to finish that high.”
Every day of the tournament, the temperature was about 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and there was “no wind and straight sun,” Ryan described – “it was really hot.”
“And it got hot quick,” Ryan said. “By 10 o’ clock, it was already about 90.” He would get something to drink when they were moving spots, but otherwise, he described just being “so focused” when fishing.
Ryan described the water of Lake Chickamauga as being way clearer than it is in a lot of other places he fished. But it also has a lot of hydrilla, and Ryan has fished a lot of hydrilla in Virginia.
“I can take that experience, and it really connected pretty well,” Ryan said. “It’s very similar.”
For Ryan, getting the winning weights is a matter of “just putting your mind on something and working hard – just spending time out on the water. The more time you get out there, the better.”
Through the time he’s put in, he’s found techniques that seem to work better depending on the time of year. For Chickamauga Lake during the national championship, Ryan knew that the bass bite shallow and bite deep, and that there were a lot more fish deep, but also that there was a lot more pressure deep, so he knew there’d be some big fish shallow. As a result, he went shallow and fished using small jigs and worms that he knew would work shallow.
Outside of tournaments, Ryan will fish at least two days a week, although he tries to go more. He’ll fish during the wintertime, and he and his friends have started running Lake Anna hot side tournaments in the winter. When he fishes, it’s almost always on the boat.
The biggest bass and biggest fish he’s ever caught weighed 9.87 pounds.
As his successes on the water have continued, Ryan is planning to attend and fish for Campbellsville University in Kentucky in 2022.
“It’s pretty cool – I’m excited for it,” Ryan said of fishing collegiately. “It’ll definitely be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to it.”
Ryan said he had researched higher-level fishing teams, and he spoke to calling a lot of them, but Campbellsville’s program and school stuck out to him. He called their coach Pete Hedgepath, talked to him a lot and visited the school.
“It was just where I wanted to go,” he said. “Their program is, in my opinion, the best in the country, and their coach is just an awesome dude…he’ll do anything for the kids on his team, and I just like the Christian environment that school has.”