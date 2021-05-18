Goochland's seniors celebrated in 9-0 win over Appomattox Regional Governor's School

In a day celebrating their five seniors, Goochland's boys tennis team had a nearly perfect day. The Bulldogs swept Appomattox Regional Governor's School 9-0 and won 48 of 49 on-court games played while highlighting the contributions and efforts of seniors Reid Dameron, Dallas Silva, Jacob Taylor, Luke Thrasher and Adam Webb. Additionally, Goochland's team triumph elevated the program to a 7-1 record and grew its winning streak to six straight matches.

In singles, Evan Bernstine routed Knox Butler 8-0, Webb blanked Liam Gordon 8-0, Dameron won 8-1 over Ellis Butler and Silva defeated Ian Andresen 8-0. In doubles, Bernstine and Webb blanked Knox and Gordon 8-0, and Taylor and Thrasher routed Ellis and Andresen 8-0.

With ARGS only featuring four players, Goochland won both the No. 5 and 6 lines in singles and the No. 3 line in doubles by default.

In last Friday's home match, Goochland defeated future Jefferson District opponent Monticello 8-1.

In singles, Bernstine blanked Collin Barnett 8-0, Adam Webb routed James Henter 8-2, Dameron fended off Charles Landen 8-5, Peskin outdueled Zachary Whitaker 9-7, Silva routed John Pannone 8-1 and Bowers defeated Valentin Dowd 8-2.