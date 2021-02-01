Goochland's swim teams earn wins, honor seniors

MIDLOTHIAN -- Goochland's swim teams earned multiple first-place finishes in Saturday's Senior Night meet featuring Powhatan.
Anneliese Rogerson, a junior, led the way for Goochland in the individual events with two wins. Swimming the second heat of the girls 100-yard freestyle, Rogerson notched a blistering time of 58.91 seconds to win the overall event and record the meet's second fastest time for both boys and girls in the 100 free. She also won the girls 100 breaststroke, in which she's the defending Region 3B champion, in 1:17.27.
Rogerson joined teammates Bayleigh Allen, Adele Wheatley and Madalynn Thompson in winning the girls 200 medley relay in 2:12.21, as well as teammates Wheatley, Allen and Abby Pillion in closing out Saturday's meet by defeating Powhatan in the girls 400 freestyle relay in 4:24.41.
Senior Brandon Avram, who last year was among Goochland's state qualifiers in the boys 200 medley relay, won Saturday's boys 50 free in 25.46, a narrow 0.17 of a second ahead of Powhatan's Brandon Vallent. Avram also took second in the boys 100 free in 1:01.94.
Avram's teammate Tyler Davis improved on his own seed time in the 100 free with a first-place swim of 57.21. Davis also challenged Powhatan's Wyatt Malkerson for the win in the boys 100 breaststroke, but ultimately took second place in 1:19.81.
Senior Rachel Wilson took command in the girls 100 backstroke to win the event in 1:25.78, and she kicked off the Bulldogs girls' individual swims on Saturday with a third-place swim of 3:02.53 in the 200 free.
Adele Wheatley dominated the girls 200 individual medley by more than 33 seconds with a first-place time of 2:32.78, and she added the fourth-best overall swim in the 100 free behind her teammates Davis, Rogerson and Avram with a time of 1:02.72, placing her in second in the girls event.
Abby Pillion and Gavin Hazelton were the sole swimmers in the 500 free, with Pillion swimming a 7:05.64 for the girls and Hazelton swimming an 8:03.88 for the boys.
Hazelton and Davis joined Joe Hardman - who along with Avram qualified for states last year in the 200 medley relay - and senior Lucas Edwards in defeating Powhatan in the boys 400 free relay with a swim of 4:28.05.
Hardman, Davis and Avram added a second-place swim of 2:02.41 in the boys 200 medley relay along with teammate Leyton Sutherland.
Edwards and Hazelton joined Avram and Sutherland in taking second in the boys 200 free relay in 1:58.51.
The relay team of Thompson, Wilson, Pillion and senior Rachel Bratton took second in the girls 200 free in 2:14.28.
Edwards added placements of second in the boys 200 freestyle in 2:40.96 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.82, and Hardman took second in the boys 100 back in 1:06.39 and third in the boys 50 free in 26.85.
Bayleigh Allen, who along with Rogerson and senior Skylar Dacey were among last year's state qualifiers in the girls 200 medley relay, took second in the girls 50 free in 30.76. Her teammate Pillion took third in the 50 free in 31.33.