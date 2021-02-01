Goochland's swim teams earn wins, honor seniors

Adele Wheatley dominated the girls 200 individual medley by more than 33 seconds with a first-place time of 2:32.78, and she added the fourth-best overall swim in the 100 free behind her teammates Davis, Rogerson and Avram with a time of 1:02.72, placing her in second in the girls event.

Abby Pillion and Gavin Hazelton were the sole swimmers in the 500 free, with Pillion swimming a 7:05.64 for the girls and Hazelton swimming an 8:03.88 for the boys.

Hazelton and Davis joined Joe Hardman - who along with Avram qualified for states last year in the 200 medley relay - and senior Lucas Edwards in defeating Powhatan in the boys 400 free relay with a swim of 4:28.05.

Hardman, Davis and Avram added a second-place swim of 2:02.41 in the boys 200 medley relay along with teammate Leyton Sutherland.

Edwards and Hazelton joined Avram and Sutherland in taking second in the boys 200 free relay in 1:58.51.

The relay team of Thompson, Wilson, Pillion and senior Rachel Bratton took second in the girls 200 free in 2:14.28.

Edwards added placements of second in the boys 200 freestyle in 2:40.96 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.82, and Hardman took second in the boys 100 back in 1:06.39 and third in the boys 50 free in 26.85.