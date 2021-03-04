Goochland's Tyler Black wins state championship in indoor pole vault

GOOCHLAND -- It was through his dad that Tyler Black became a competitive pole vaulter.
Tom Black was a track and field coach at VCU and currently coaches at Louisa County High School. Tyler was younger than he can remember when his dad first got him into it, but it was around eighth grade when he got competitive in pole vaulting.
“As I got better, it got more and more enjoyable as it went on.”
Two years later, Tyler is now a state champion.
The Goochland High School sophomore won the Virginia High School League Class 3 pole vaulting title with a vault of 13 feet, a foot-and-a-half higher than Maggie Walker senior Kunal Chand’s runner-up mark of 11-6.
“It was pretty cool – something that I didn’t think was really going to happen this year,” Black said. “It was just cool, and a different experience.”
Tyler had to qualify for states by making top three in the Class 3, Region B pole vaulting event. During a strange athletic year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect meets, matches, games and practices, Tyler wasn’t able to have a practice since one of his meets to qualify for regionals, which took place two weeks prior.
Despite going two weeks without practice, Tyler won the regional championship with a vault of 13-6. He said it was a matter of “just kind of thinking about it, knowing what I had to do when I got there."
“We just kind of swung at it and got 13-6,” he said. “I was a little surprised by it. I didn’t think I was going to do that good. I was thinking: I think I’ve got a chance at going 13, but not really 13-6.”
But all of the work and time that he had put into his craft over the years came into play. With a limited amount of practice days to get on the pole due to the pandemic, Tyler's family has a setup at his house where he can get some work in. He and his dad have also been able to do work at the pole vault pit at Fork Union Military Academy’s indoor facility.
In addition, this was Tyler’s second year placing at states. He took sixth last year as a freshman with a mark of 12-6.
“I think that really got me going into this year,” Tyler said, “and I kind of understood all the little stuff…that helped me just keep a good mindset up to the meets.”
Going into the Class 3 state competition at Liberty University, the plan was to just go to the meet, have fun and have a good competition.
“If I come in first, good job; we just want to have a good jump day, go high,” Tyler said of the mindset.
He came away with Goochland’s first track and field state championship since Branden Pleasants, Larry Minor, Austin Bruce and Reid Caudill won the 3200-meter relay in 2016, as well as the school’s first indoor track and field state title since McCarthur Henley won the 600-yard dash in 1978.
Tyler likes the environment of pole vaulting, as well as the challenge and “all the little details you have to put into it.”
He’s also the starting kicker and punter in his second season on Goochland’s varsity football team.
When he goes between the two sports, sometimes he’ll try and incorporate parts of one into the other. Explosiveness is one such element; it comes into play when he’s at the back of the runway and he has to get up to speed for the pole vault, as well as when he runs up to kick the football towards the opponent’s end zone or through the uprights.
After he landed a 33-yard field goal, kicked five PATs and had a kickoff that the opposing team fumbled into its own end zone – leading to a Goochland touchdown – he’s hoping to keep up his strong start to this season and keep improving.
After football, Tyler will have the outdoor track and field season to look forward to. He feels good about how he did at regionals, and he has his sights set on a mark of 14 feet, as well as on going to states and improving upon his performances up to this point.