Goochland's Tyler Black wins state championship in indoor pole vault

“We just kind of swung at it and got 13-6,” he said. “I was a little surprised by it. I didn’t think I was going to do that good. I was thinking: I think I’ve got a chance at going 13, but not really 13-6.”

But all of the work and time that he had put into his craft over the years came into play. With a limited amount of practice days to get on the pole due to the pandemic, Tyler's family has a setup at his house where he can get some work in. He and his dad have also been able to do work at the pole vault pit at Fork Union Military Academy’s indoor facility.

In addition, this was Tyler’s second year placing at states. He took sixth last year as a freshman with a mark of 12-6.

“I think that really got me going into this year,” Tyler said, “and I kind of understood all the little stuff…that helped me just keep a good mindset up to the meets.”

Going into the Class 3 state competition at Liberty University, the plan was to just go to the meet, have fun and have a good competition.

“If I come in first, good job; we just want to have a good jump day, go high,” Tyler said of the mindset.