Goochland's White becomes two-time champion at Class 3 track and field meet

And while his junior outdoor season ended up getting cancelled because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, White ran with the AAU travel team Central Virginia Track and Field and learned from coaches including Anthony "Coach Cutt" Callicutt and Lamont Bowles.

"They helped me a lot; they put out top athletes like Michael Bourne, Jayson Ward, Britton Wilson," White said. "I ran with all of them throughout the summer, and I really think it helped me this year."

Both the 300 hurdles and 200 dash came naturally to him, but he thought: "If I really put work into this, how good can I actually be?"

In Friday's state 200, he tried to start off pretty quickly, and then he saw his opponents were picking up speed pretty quickly.

"I just try and match the speed of people around me," White said. "My coach is always yelling at me for not running as hard as I can, because, in the region, I apparently didn't run as hard as I could in the (300) or the 200, so I just tried to put it all out on the track and see where it took me."

Running near the outside in the seventh lane and coming around the corner, White felt like he "had to kick it into that second gear because they were gaining on me."