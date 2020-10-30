Governor's executive order to allow VHSL sports to begin in December

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday signed the fourth amended Executive Order 67 which includes changes to Section 12 related to recreational sports. These changes allow the VHSL Championship + 1 schedule to begin playing in December as scheduled.

The VHSL has released its “Guidelines for Return to Participation” for school divisions. The purpose of the document is to provide guidance for Virginia's public schools to ensure a safe reopening of sports and activities.

“Keeping our student athletes safe is critical during this pandemic,” Northam said. “I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports. VHSL has been a tremendous partner throughout the COVID crisis, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and diligence they have put in development of these guidelines for returning to play."

“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We appreciate the time, effort and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials and communities once we start playing in December.