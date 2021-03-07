Grand jury rules officers were justified in shooting death of Charlottesville man

The dashcam footage, along with photographs and documents relating to the investigation, offers a harrowing, unblinking view of the moments leading up to Hill’s death: the pursuit, the initial contact between Hill and the two troopers, the frantic commands by the officers for Hill to show his hands, the fatal shots, and finally the aftermath, as Hill’s body is pulled from his vehicle and onto the grassy median where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The camera continues rolling as the officers try to steady themselves. In the frigid, pre-dawn darkness, they wait for help to arrive.

The release of the dashcam footage comes after weeks of protests in Goochland, Charlottesville and as far away as New York City, as Hill’s family and demonstrators identifying as members of the Black Lives Matter organization demanded that the officers be held accountable for Hill’s death.

During the most recent march in Goochland, on Feb. 27, a small band of protestors blocked streets for over an hour as they walked from the Courthouse to the Food Lion shopping center. Video of the event posted to various social media sites showed some members of the group chanting obscenity-laced directives at local law enforcement, and at least one demonstrator threatening motorists who attempted to drive around the group.