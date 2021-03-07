Grand jury rules officers were justified in shooting death of Charlottesville man

For 46 days, LaToya Benton demanded that the police dashcam video showing the last 12 minutes of her son’s life be released to the public.
And finally, on Feb. 26, it was.
According to a release issued by Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Caudill, the footage was made public at the conclusion of a multijurisdictional Grand Jury investigation, an inquest that ultimately determined that the two Virginia State Troopers who fatally shot Charlottesville resident Xzavier Hill, 18, in the early morning hours of Jan. 9 after a brief chase on Interstate 64, had been justified in using lethal force.
“On Jan. 9, 2021 Xzavier Deyonte Hill initiated and continued to engage in an escalating course of dangerous conduct resulting in a violent confrontation with law enforcement,” the multijurisdictional grand jury, which serves the counties of Goochland, Powhatan, Louisa, Amelia and Prince Edward, concluded in its report. “Mr. Hill’s failure to comply with the commands of the troopers and then introduce a firearm into a rapidly evolving event provided a reasonable basis for the officers to believe they were in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”
“In reviewing all of the evidence in its totality this body unanimously determines that the actions of Trooper Bone and Trooper Layton were reasonable, justified, and supported by the facts and circumstances as they were known to the troopers at the time,” the grand jurors added. “Accordingly, we unanimously find there is no probable cause to believe the troopers committed any criminal offense in the shooting of Xzavier Deyonte Hill.”
The dashcam footage, along with photographs and documents relating to the investigation, offers a harrowing, unblinking view of the moments leading up to Hill’s death: the pursuit, the initial contact between Hill and the two troopers, the frantic commands by the officers for Hill to show his hands, the fatal shots, and finally the aftermath, as Hill’s body is pulled from his vehicle and onto the grassy median where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
The camera continues rolling as the officers try to steady themselves. In the frigid, pre-dawn darkness, they wait for help to arrive.
The release of the dashcam footage comes after weeks of protests in Goochland, Charlottesville and as far away as New York City, as Hill’s family and demonstrators identifying as members of the Black Lives Matter organization demanded that the officers be held accountable for Hill’s death.
During the most recent march in Goochland, on Feb. 27, a small band of protestors blocked streets for over an hour as they walked from the Courthouse to the Food Lion shopping center. Video of the event posted to various social media sites showed some members of the group chanting obscenity-laced directives at local law enforcement, and at least one demonstrator threatening motorists who attempted to drive around the group.
Now, with the decision not to charge the troopers who killed her son, Benton is vowing that she will continue to fight for justice for Xzavier.
The Grand Jury’s findings released
The report released last Friday offers more than just an impartial, unblinking account of how Xzavier Hill’s life ended. It also paints a picture of how quickly an event can escalate from a traffic stop to a tragedy, in this case one that left a young man dead and two troopers’ lives almost certainly changed forever.
The incident that led to Hill’s death began about 4:35 a.m. in Henrico County near Short Pump. Hill, while driving his Mercedes, was clocked with radar traveling 96 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone with only one headlight displayed on his vehicle.
The two troopers began to follow Hill’s car without yet activating their emergency lights and sirens to pull over his vehicle. Hill continued to drive at speeds of 93 to 97 mph while repeatedly swerving into an adjacent lane, according to the report’s findings of fact.
After the troopers activated their emergency lights and sirens to initiate the traffic stop, Hill turned off the headlights and taillights of his Mercedes and accelerated to 120 mph.
Hill then slowed and pulled his car to the right shoulder to comply with the troopers’ signal to stop. But instead of stopping, Hill attempted make a U-turn in an effort to drive eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-64. He was unsuccessful in making the U-turn and drove onto the median, where his vehicle slid sideways down a slight embankment facing east, the report says.
Trooper Layton positioned his cruiser almost perpendicular to Hill’s vehicle, and both troopers approached Hill’s car with their weapons drawn, directing Hill to comply with their demands. As the troopers approached, Hill attempted to extricate his car from the median by repeatedly accelerating, causing the rear wheels to spin.
According to the grand jury’s report, Trooper Bone then gave Hill a series of commands before shots were fired, saying, “Show me your hands, do it now! Put your hands up! Put your hands out the door! Stop reaching! Gun!”
Layton gave similar commands and said, “Get out of the car now! Put your hands up! Let me see your hands! Put your hands out the door! Stop moving! Put your hands out the window! Hey, he’s reaching, reaching, reaching! He’s got a gun! Gun! Gun! Gun!”
At that point, Hill placed his left hand out of the driver’s side window for about three seconds before pulling his arm back into his vehicle. “At no time did Mr. Hill display his right hand outside of the vehicle or within the vehicle in a nonthreatening manner,” according to the report’s finding of facts.
After Hill pulled his left arm back into his vehicle, Layton observed Hill reaching into the vehicle’s passenger compartment and announced Hill’s movements to Bone.
Bone then shouted, “Stop reaching! Gun!” but Hill refused to comply. Layton shouted, “He’s got a gun! Gun! Gun! Gun!”
The troopers then fired. Hill was struck by one bullet that entered his left hand, a second bullet that entered the left side of his face, and a third that entered the base of his neck.
After the troopers fired the shots, Bone shouted, “He’s got a gun in his hands.” Bone then said to Layton, “It was in his right hand.” Layton replied, “Yeah, I saw it. I saw it clear as day.”
Many questions left unanswered
According to those who knew him, Xzavier Hill was a former high school athlete, a lifeguard, and a devoted son. Benton described herself in a recent press conference as “helicopter mom,” and said her son spent much of his spare time helping her run the family’s cleaning company.
Photos posted to social media in the wake of Hill’s death show a young man with a shy smile who liked to mug for the camera and hang out with his friends.
To many, the image of Hill painted by reports from the morning of his death — a reckless man attempting to evade police and then pulling a gun on officers as they approached his vehicle — simply does not match the person they knew.
Troubling questions, however, remain unanswered following his death.
Among the items found in Hill’s car on the morning he was killed, according to documents released last week, were two counterfeit $100 dollar bills, an air pistol and the Smith & Wesson SD 40 that had been reported stolen.
According to a police interview with the owner of the gun found in Hill’s car, Hill took the gun after the man gave Hill and a young woman a ride to the store near the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Jan. 8.
A friend of Hill’s interviewed by police said that he told someone he needed the gun for protection, because someone in Charlottesville “was trying to set him up to get hurt, or killed, over money.”
A photo recovered from his phone, showing him holding what appeared to be the stolen weapon in his right hand, has been offered as evidence by authorities that the left-handed Hill would have been able to use the firearm with his right hand, a fact that had been disputed by his family.
Despite the findings of the grand jury, LaToya Benton has indicted that she does not intend to stop seeking accountability from the Virginia State Police for the death of her son.
On Monday she posted a message on Facebook confirming that she will continue to have her son’s photo on billboards throughout the area.
“Did you really think,” she wrote, “that I was going to let them disregard Xzavier’s life without a fight?”
—The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Mark Bowes contributed to this report