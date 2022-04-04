Grant will help GoochlandCares expand dental care

A grant from Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation is set to help GoochlandCares fund expansion of its dental care services. For the past 21 years, the dental clinic at GoochlandCares has provided dental care for those without insurance or the financial means to access these services.

Medicaid patients now have a more comprehensive dental Medicaid benefit. However, according to Sally Graham, executive director of GoochlandCares, this isn’t always enough.

“Coverage does not equal access to care,” Graham explained. “The dental practices in our area currently do not plan to accept new Medicaid patients. This grant will support creating the infrastructure necessary for GoochlandCares to provide reimbursable dental services to adult Medicaid recipients in our community.”

Relationships with partners like Delta Dental enable GoochlandCares to increase access to crucial services.

“With these grants, our community partners have an opportunity to expand or enhance their most critical services and we look forward to working closely with our safety-net partners throughout the year to help Virginia residents receive the care they need to thrive,” said Polly Raible, executive director of Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation.