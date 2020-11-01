Grants for businesses now expanded

Technological improvements (such as e-commerce platforms and point of sale software) and technological equipment (such as tablets for processing touch-free orders).

Supplies related to change in operations, i.e. takeout/carryout containers for restaurants.

All for-profit businesses with 1-150 employees with documented expenses may apply. Businesses must be in business over 1-year, with principal place of business physically in Goochland County, and have a valid business license (or be exempt from requirement). Independent contractor and sole proprietors are eligible as well. They must live in Goochland County, operate their business as sole proprietor, pay self-employment tax, not currently receiving unemployment benefits, and must be issued a valid 2020 Business license (or be exempt from requirement).

Grants are awarded on a first-come-first-served basis based on a fully completed application with documented reimbursement requests. Businesses may apply more than once if they make additional purchases. The amount of grant money available for businesses with 50-150 employees is capped at $50,000. Once $50,000 has been disbursed, no further grants will be given for businesses with 50-150 employees.

The following documents are required for application: